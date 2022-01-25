‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Says Jane Tennant’s Going to ‘Need Some Backup’ to Crack the Case in Tonight’s Episode

Things are heating up on NCIS: Hawai’i heading into Monday night’s episode and it looks like Jane Tennant is going to need some help.

Yes, Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, is going to have some need for backup it looks like. So, the CBS drama will have the second part of a two-parter titled Spies airing at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

The TV show took to its Instagram account and let us know what is going down. Let’s take a minute and check this out ahead of its Monday night airing.

As you can tell in this clip, members of the NCIS: Hawai’i team are working on the case, too. This teamwork is one of the things that keeps viewers coming back to see the spin-off from the OG show NCIS.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Scores Strong Ratings Result For Special Sunday Night Show

Seeing this might lead you to ask where was the first part of this two-part episode. Well, it aired on Sunday night right after the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Round game. That one went into overtime and was a thrilling finish with KC winning 42-36.

Some NFL fans probably just kept their TV on and might have given Lachey and Co.’s show a first-time try. The numbers off of that Sunday night airing were the best in the series’ brief history on CBS. They, along with the network, hope that those viewers will tune in on Monday night.

Heck, if they get just a sliver of them, then they will be happy. Numbers will be interesting to check out on Tuesday after Part 2 airs.

LeVar Burton Got Behind Camera To Direct Two-Part Episode In Hawai’i

Want another interesting tidbit about Spies? It turns out that LeVar Burton was behind the camera as director for this longer-than-normal episode. The talented actor-writer-game-show-host has a ton of TV experience in his career going from Roots to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow.

This two-parter is keeping viewers tuned into seeing what does happen on the show. CBS and the cast of the show hope that viewership continues to get better and better.

Here is a little more info about Burton. The talented actor previously directed 10 episodes of NCIS: New Orleans. Burton had a chance to direct NCIS: Hawai’i in Hawai’i and he talked to TV Insider about it.

“Even though I was working, it was still in Hawai’i,” Burton says. “I really needed some time in the sun. I thrive in an island environment. Just being in that atmosphere was very healing for me. My soul needed it as much as my body did.”