‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Shows Why ‘Interrogating Your Best Friend’ Is Never Easy: VIDEO

Admit it, NCIS: Hawai’i fans. Your heart broke, just like Tennant’s, when you learned Maggie, her best friend and mentor, was a traitor.

It hit you in the gut, especially since Maggie had a compelling reason for providing intel to the Chinese. No wonder Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) needed a hug from her son to close the NCIS: Hawai’i episode.

So put yourself in Jane’s shoes when she needed to interrogate Maggie. The NCIS: Hawai’i social media account posted a clip of it on Twitter so fans can relive Jane’s angst and Maggie’s pain.

The job never gets easier, especially when it entails interrogating your best friend. #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/VKakbcURSl — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 26, 2022

In Key NCIS: Hawai’i Scene, Jane Figured Out Maggie’s Long-Dead Son Was Alive and Working for China

Let’s talk about that key NCIS: Hawai’i scene. It came in part two of “Spies.” The agents thought they busted a ring of Chinese spies. They’d been pressuring U.S citizens with ties to China into doing their dirty work. But Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) figured out they hadn’t caught Bao, the ringleader. And she determined that Maggie was giving info to China. But why.

Agents bring Maggie (Julie White) into headquarters. Jane interviews her for the hard answers. She knows that Bao likely is Maggie’s son. And Maggie did most of the talking. She wanted to confess, which brought home this season-long Maggie storyline for NCIS: Hawai’i.

“You told me your son died in a Beijing hospital while you were being detained,” Jane tells Maggie, who answers “that’s what they told me.”

Then Jane asks Maggie to fill in the details, how could her son be alive. “They held me for months,” Maggie said. “There was no contact with the outside world. I had no idea where my family was. The state department finally negotiated my release. When I was on the plane back home, they told me that my son and his father were dead. No other details.”

Jane asks Maggie if she ever tried to find out what happened.

“Obviously, I reached out to every contact I had, but I wasn’t allowed back in China,” Maggie said. “No one was talking. I had two choices — I could die with them or I could move on. I restarted my career in counter-terrorism. And I put the past in the past for 22 years. And then one day a man reached out to me. Chinese. Fully grown. From the moment I saw him, I just knew.”

“A mother knows,” Maggie told Jane. “Of course, there was a DNA test and an explanation. He recovered in the hospital. He was raised by his father’s family and they lived in shame because of me (and) were constantly watched by the Chinese government and were denied opportunities. And then they gave him the chance to make amends. “

Karen Neal/CBS

Yes, this was the key NCIS: Hawai’i plot point. Jane said Maggie represented the “amends” to China

“Turning a high-level American intelligence agent — that is something. At first he didn’t ask for much. Confirmation of intelligence that MSS already had. It was nothing vital.

And Jane asks her what she received in return. “Time with my son. … I thought I could control it, Janie. I thought I could stop before the asks became too much.”

Maggie told Jane she didn’t want to drag her into her mess. And she also wanted to protect her son. Jane pointed out that Maggie’s son was “one of the most wanted MSS operatives in the world.” And that Maggie built her son into the omnipotent Bao. He stuck around Hawaii because he loved his mother.

Yes, NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s crushing.