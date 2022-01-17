‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher in New Photos

Looks like Lucy Tara’s (Yasmine Al-Bustami) under the gun in the latest “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode, titled “The Game.”

The game in question happens to be a poker game. According to the episode synopsis, “Evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen. Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime. Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town.”

So, we’ll definitely be seeing quite a bit of Lucy for this upcoming “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode. And based on the photos that the show posted on their official Instagram page, she’ll get herself into quite a bind. Check out the photos below, which feature someone pointing a gun at her.

“The stakes are high and we’re all in! Don’t miss tonight’s all-new episode of #NCISHawaii at 10/9c,” the caption on the post reads.

So not only does Lucy have to stay calm under pressure, but she also has to deal with the tumultuous feelings of her girlfriends’ ex coming back into town. That almost never ends well, but we hope Lucy and Whistler can persevere through this awkward time.

Prepare for a Four Week Hiatus, “NCIS: Hawai’i” Fans

Next week, the first of a two-part episode premieres on Jan. 24. But you won’t see part two until Feb. 28. Why the month-long wait?

NBC has to air the 2022 Winter Olympics throughout the month of February. CBS likely doesn’t want to compete with the Games for viewers. So they’ll likely postpone several shows in the hopes that more people will tune in to watch when the Olympics are over. But this is poor-timing for “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans, especially since the first part episode looks intense.

It’s titled “Spies,” and the episode synopsis reads as follows. “When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode.”

Death, kidnappings, secret agents. It sounds like an adrenaline-filled episode with tons of twists and turns. It does carry over into a second episode, after all. But that means fans should prepare for an epic cliffhanger too from the part one episode. Perhaps we’ll see the team divided, trying to tackle these different challenges. Hopefully, all of our favorite characters make it through on the other side of this high-stakes situation.

Tune into CBS tonight and next week, Jan. 28, for thrilling “NCIS: Hawai’i” episodes.