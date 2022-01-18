NCIS: Hawai’i star Tori Anderson just shouted out the writers ahead of the new episode tonight. The actress, who plays Kate Whistler, says that this one is one of her favorites. Anderson’s Kate Whistler is a complex one.

She’s in a relationship with Lucy Tara, and it looks like their relationship will hit yet even more complications this NCIS: Hawai’i episode when Whistler’s ex comes to town. This makes Lucy quite anxious for obvious reasons. But she also has a major case to work on. Promo pics show Lucy will get a gun puller on her at some point, and it looks like she’ll spend a chunk of the episode undercover.

“Tonight’s ep is penned by the brilliant @AmyRutberg and @nevslin !!! This is seriously one of my favorites and @yasalbustami is all kinds of SENSATIONAL!” she says, shouting out the writers of the episode and her co-star. Yasmil Al-bustami, who plays Lucy Tara.

Fans are hoping to learn more about Whistler now that her ex is in town. And the whole episode just seems like a wild ride according to the official NCIS: Hawai’i description.

“When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime. Also, Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town,” the episode description reads.

And while it’s fun getting to focus on the whole team, and Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant has been interesting, it’ll be nice to get what seems like a more lucy-centric episode. Hopefully, this undercover operation will work and Lucy’s relationship with Whistler will turn out just fine by the end of the night.

Here’s Where Tori Anderson Wants Her ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Character’s Storyline to Go

Many NCIS: Hawai’i fans are dying for more backstory on Whistler, and Anderson definitely hears that. She hopes future episodes will also take more of a look at her past. But she also wants a lot for Whistler in the present. In an interview with Looper, she discussed where she wants to see Whistler go.

“I hope to see Kate start working together with the team more and developing more relationships and feeling as though she has a sense of family and she has a sense of comradery with people,” the NCIS: Hawai’i star said. Because I do think that she is almost like an entity that’s sort of circulating them, she’s like a voyeur in a sense. She’s on the outside looking in and wondering what could be.”

A lot of NCIS: Hawai’i fans would be inclined to agree with Anderson. And if tonight’s episode of NCIS: Hawai’i is one of her favorites, hopefully, we’ll get to see Whistler start on that path. You can catch the episode tonight at 10/9 central on CBS.