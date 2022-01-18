‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Can’t Get a Song Out of Her Head

We don’t talk about how hilarious “NCIS” Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is when she lip-synchs to a hit song from a new Disney movie soundtrack.

The Colombian-based film “Encanto” came out in theaters this past November and on Disney Plus on Christmas Eve. Ever since then, fans have obsessed over the ensemble song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” They lip-synch to it on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Specifically, fans use a filter that switches back and forth between placing a woman’s face on yours or a man’s. They switch back and forth between the two filters as they sing two different parts to the opening of the song. It can be difficult to time the switch right, but the “NCIS” Hawai’i” star gave it her best shot and did fairly well with it.

Lachey posted a video of herself trying out the lip-synch challenge on her Instagram page. Right at the end, she sees her face making a hilarious expression and loses it, cackling on camera.

“Anyone else losing their minds?!? This song is legit in my head 24/7! And it gets me thru the dayzzz! I laugh EVERY time! Also, sorry babe, in bed is the only time I can do this without the kids stealing my phone or singing it louder than me! Love Youuuu,” the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star captioned her post.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Lachey’s three kids absolutely love “Encanto” and its soundtrack. The song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” climbed to the No. 5 spot on the Billboards’ Hot 100 chart. The last time that happened was when “Frozen 2” came out in 2019. Let’s just say the song’s popularity has soared, likely due to how catchy it is.

Clearly, it’s caught in Lachey’s head.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey Returns With Husband Nick Lachey to Host Hit Netflix Show

Right when the pandemic hit in March 2020, Netflix released a new dating show that swept fans away. And, it just so happened to be hosted by none other than “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey, along with her husband Nick.

The two hosted “Love is Blind,” a dating show where contestants meet each other while staying in these “pods,” so they can’t see the other person. The point is to connect emotionally, not physically. The two don’t meet in person until several days later, where they then get engaged on the spot.

Fans clamored for a second season of the dating show all throughout 2021. But now, almost two years later, it’s finally back. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star posted a picture of her and Nick on Instagram earlier this week to announce the new release date.

“We’re BAAACCCKKK! The pods are officially open on Feb 11th on @netflix! Is Love truly Blind?!?!?! Swipe if you’re ready! #LoveIsBlind Season 2,” Lachey captioned the post.