‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Stars Jason Antoon and Alex Tarrant Talk Filming in Paradise

In a recent interview, NCIS: Hawai’i stars Jason Antoon and Alex Tarrant bragged about living in the Aloha State. And we don’t blame them. We would, too.

The conversation came up while the actors were chatting about their new hit drama with WUSA 9‘ Kristen Berset-Harris. When Antoon and Tarrant got their jobs, they relocated to the island. And they definitely seem to appreciate the change of scenery.

As they were doing the remote interview, it was 5:30 am in Hawai’i, but it was already 70 degrees, which made Jason Antoon quite happy, especially since most of the continental states are dealing with record lows and piles of snow right now.

But, of course, the weather is only the beginning of the state’s many charms. As Antoon told Berset-Harris, the cast and crew’s main stages are in Oahu. And “it’s just fantastic” to film there. Because between the landscape and the locals, it’s absolute heaven.

“I mean, you walk out and the sky and the clouds are different,” he gushed. “Everything feels different here on the Islands. I mean, we’re obviously we’re surrounded by just tons of water. I mean, there’s nothing else.”

“And it’s just, it’s a beautiful place to film and beautiful people,” he continued. “They welcome us unto their ohana (family). And it just feels fantastic too, and lucky to be here, and we’re all grateful to have a job and for it to be on NCIS and in Hawai’i”

Though Jason Antoon did most of the sharing, New Zealand native Alex Tarrant nodded in agreement. The warm sunny island is a perfect place to be.

“I’m trying to find something to complain about,” he added. “But it’s very hard to.”

LeVar Burton Says Directing ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Was a ‘Healing’ Experience

Former Star Trek star LeVar Burton recently headed to the director’s chair to film a two-part NCIS: Hawai’i special. And he couldn’t have been happier to return to the franchise.

In recent years, Burton also directed 10 episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and an episode of Jag, which, of course, led to his recent Hawai’i project.

And not only did the Jeopardy! guest host love working with NCIS again, but he also enjoyed the mini-vacation that went along with it.

“Even though I was working, it was still in Hawai’i,” he told TV Insider. “I really needed some time in the sun. I thrive in an island environment. Just being in that atmosphere was very healing for me. My soul needed it as much as my body did. The healing power of nature is very real to me, and so I took full advantage of my presence there while we were shooting because it’s special energy over there. It’s one of the most special places on the planet.”