‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Teases Team Doing ‘Something Bad’ in Latest Trailer

After this week’s nail-biting episode of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” we already can’t wait to see what next week brings.

Though based on the teaser for the Jan. 24 episode, it looks like we can expect lots of action and high-stakes scenarios. The teaser, which airs a the end of each episode, indicates that the “NCIS: Hawai’i” team might need to break a few rules to get some answers. See the teaser for yourself in the video below before we break it down.

It looks like we’re dealing with murder by poison, though we don’t know who could be behind it. Later on in the teaser, someone mentions how there are Chinese operatives in the U.S. And Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) suspects potential espionage on these operatives’ part. The only way to find these ops?

“Sometimes you have to do bad to get something good,” Tennant says. The rest of the teaser cuts to crazy fight scenes, car chases, and the “NCIS” Hawai’i” agents pulling out their guns.

So, will Tennant and her team break a few rules to get what they need? Sounds like it. You can read the rest of the episode synopsis below to get the full scoop.

“When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode.”

Expect a Cliffhanger for This Two-Part ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode

This will be the first time we see a two-part episode on the “NCIS: Hawai’i” show. Previous “NCIS” spin-offs have pulled them off flawlessly, and we expect nothing less from “Spies.” But there is one small twist.

While Part 1 of the episode airs on Jan. 24, Part 2 won’t air until Feb. 28. Why the month-long wait?

Apparently, the 2022 Winter Olympics start airing on NBC on Feb. 4. Though CBS won’t be airing the Games, they likely don’t want to compete with the Olympics for viewers. More people will likely flock to NBC to watch the Olympics than to CBS to watch “NCIS.”

So, for the four weeks that the Winter Games will air, we won’t be seeing any “NCIS: Hawai’i.” And to keep viewers hooked and thinking about the show, we’re positive that the first part of “Spies” will end with some kind of crazy cliffhanger. Maybe a main character will be in peril. Or some secret will be revealed that changes everything. Either way, we can’t wait to tune in this Monday for the newest episode.