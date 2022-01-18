‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson Is ‘Modeling Any Southern Accent’ After Co-Star Jason Antoon in Recent Episode

When one “NCIS: Hawai’i” character went undercover in last night’s episode, she picked up some lessons from her teammate.

Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) stepped up to take on this undercover assignment in the episode “The Game,” per Celebrity Laundry. The mission was to pretend to be a player in an underground poker tournament, and Lucy happens to be an incredible player. She masqueraded as a rich girl from Texas, which required her to pick up a southern accent real fast.

Based on a Twitter exchange between two “NCIS: Hawai’i” co-stars, it looks like Jason Antoon’s character, Ernie, helped her out. Antoon replied to a tweet from Tori Anderson, who plays Lucy’s girlfriend Kate Whistler on the show. Anderon wrote, “Now modeling any southern accent exclusively off @jasonantoon. That was gold.” Comedy gold, of course.

Antoon tweeted back, “Coming from my favorite Canadian that means a lot.” Clearly, Anderson’s “NCIS” Hawai’i” character Whistler wasn’t much help in the undercover department either.

Coming from my favorite Canadian that means a lot. 😂 #NCISHawaii https://t.co/59fMREScDm — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) January 18, 2022

But Whistler did play a large role later on in the episode. Her ex-girlfriend came back into town, and Whistler didn’t let Lucy know upfront. Instead, Lucy walked in on them together right before she left for the mission. Talk about awkward. This only helped Lucy laser focus on the “NCIS: Hawai’i” mission, though.

While Lucy’s undercover skills might have helped her gain some friends at the poker table, her impressive poker skills only put a target on her back. the main she was undercover to track cornered her in the bathroom and put a gun to her head. Luckily, another poker player entered the bathroom at that time and helped Lucy escape. Only to turn on hr again once they got outside.

At that point, the rest of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” team stepped in to get Lucy out of the bind. They managed to catch both poker players and complete the mission.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Shouts Out Writer and Co-Star

Apparently, “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Tori Anderson really loved this episode. Before it aired last night on CBS, she sent a shoutout on Twitter to one of the show’s writers and her co-star, Yasmine Al-Bustami.

Anderson quote tweeted the episode announcement from the official “NCIS: Hawai’i” Twitter account. The show’s post revealed that Lucy (Al-Bustami) would be literally under the gun tonight. But Anderson said, “Tonight’s ep is penned by the brilliant @AmyRutberg and @nevslin !!! This is seriously one of my favorites and @yasalbustami is all kinds of SENSATIONAL!”

Anderson wasn’t wrong. We definitely got to see Al-Bustami as Lucy shine this “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode, which only strengthened her character growth. although we’re devastated about Lucy and Whistler, we’re excited to see what happens for the two stars next.