‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Looks Back on Her Characters Through the Years

Do you ever wonder what actors and actresses think of their characters over the years? Well, NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey takes a few seconds to look back on a few of hers today.

First of all, if you’re unfamilar with the star then here’s a little background information. Lachey plays Special Agent Jane Tennant in the crime series. Not only is she an actress, but she’s also a fashion model, television host, and participates in beauty pageants. But she is most well-known for her role on NCIS: Hawai’i.

Earlier today, she shared a fun and creative clip with her Instagram followers. In the reel, you will see glimpses of the characters she played throughout her acting career. To go along with the video, she includes the hit song, That’s Not Name by The Ting Tings.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa Lachey said, “I Love playing myself on TV, but it’s even more fun to be these characters! #LoveMyJob.”

Soon after Vanessa Lachey posted the video, fans instantly flooded the comments. The comments all vary from the official NCIS: Hawai’i page to the actress’ number one fans.

For example, @ncishawaiicbs reveals which role of Vanessa’s is their favorite. “We may be biased, but Jane is our favorite.”

Next, Jason Antoon mentioned his favorite characters that Vanessa played. “Love Carmen and Amy,” Antoon said.

Another fan added, “Love love love Jane! These last two episodes were absolutely the best of NCIS overall!”

Throughout the series, the spin-off of NCIS has been working extremely hard to gain a lot of viewers like the original show. The CBS Network even switched the original NCIS‘s timeslot. They thought this would help NCIS: Hawai’i grow in popularity.

NCIS: Hawai’i Had Its Most Successful Episode Last Sunday Night

Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast have some big news to celebrate.

After an exciting Kansas City Chiefs win, fans went on to celebrate with an all-new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. A recent report said the show had almost 10 million viewers that tuned in. The cast and crew are very happy with this turnout. Hopefully, they’ll receive many more nights like this down the road.

In order to watch the upcoming episode, tune in to CBS on Monday, January 31, 2022.