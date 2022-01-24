‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Poses With LeVar Burton Ahead of 2-Part Episode

Over the weekend, NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey shared a snapshot of her posing with LeVar Burton ahead of the two-part episode that is directed by the Star Trek alum.

In the social media post, the NCIS: Hawai’i beauty declared that the first part of the two-part episode will air after the AFC Division Playoff game on Sunday (January 23rd). “We are showing part 1 of a 2 part NCIS: Hawai’i Directed by LeVar Burton! Part 2 airs [Monday] at its regular time!”

As previously reported, Burton recently spoke to TV Insider about how Lachey is leading NCIS: Hawai’i. “I love this show. The cast is awesome. I think Vanessa’s terrific. It’s great to see a woman heading up one of these shows in this franchise. And it’s in Hawai’i. What’s not [to] like?”

LeVar Burton also spoke about how excited he is for the upcoming two-part episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. “Isn’t that cool? I love that. Cause I’m gonna be watching the game. So I don’t have to do anything. I don’t even have to change the channel. We’ll just roll right into it.”

During the Burton director episodes, the Hawaiian NCIS team will be investigating the death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan. As Jane (Lachey) finally starts figuring out the turret, her mentor and friend, Maggie Shaw, is kidnapped.

This isn’t the first time Burton has directed an NCIS episode. He previously directed ten episodes for NCIS: New Orleans. Hawaii Five-0‘s Beulah Koale is also set to guest star as New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer, David Sola.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Talks Working With Vanessa Lachey

During a recent interview with Looper, NCIS: Hawai’i star Tori Anderson spoke about working alongside Vanessa Lachey on the new NCIS series. “Honestly, I’m utterly blown away by Vanessa, First off, she’s a mother of three kids. She’s an author. But beyond that, she is probably the most generous, professional, kind Number One I’ve ever worked with in my life.”

The NCIS: Hawai’i castmate also stated that working with Lachey has been the highlight of her career. “I’m constantly learning that you can come to work and be professional and kind. She leads with kindness and grace. And she’s also just f—ing hilarious.”

In regards to memorable moments that Lachey has brought to the set of NCIS: Hawai’i, Anderson then declared that Lachey just makes everything memorable. “The way that she brings the crew together, her laugh. She just has this hysterical laugh. We crack up during scenes all the time.”

Anderson goes on to add that her NCIS: Hawai’i co-star makes the show a really fun experience.