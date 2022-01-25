‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Vanessa Lachey Says ‘Mahalo’ to Everyone Who Helped with Sunday Night’s ‘Record Ratings’

Coming off of a strong ratings night for NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS, actress Vanessa Lachey was all smiles and shared her thanks.

Lachey, who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant on the crime drama, watched the first part of a two-parter titled Spies get solid numbers. How solid? They were the best ones for the first-season spin-off from the OG show NCIS.

What did she say to the show’s fans and her social media followers? Let’s take a look at what the NCIS: Hawai’i actress shared on Twitter. Oh yeah, she has a surprise guest drop in here. It’s Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS.

We hit record ratings last night! Mahalo to all of YOU for tuning in! ❤️ Make sure to catch #Part2 tonight at 10/9c. Of course… after you see @WValderrama as a cage fighter on @NCIS_CBS! #NCIS #NCISHawaii @NCISHawaiiCBS pic.twitter.com/uTrrND8dE5 — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) January 25, 2022

NCIS: Hawai’i has been working hard to build a solid audience on CBS. The network moved the original NCIS from its long-standing Tuesday night timeslot in the hopes it would help the spin-off.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Had Strong Lead-In On Sunday Night With NFL Playoff Game

It sure helped on Sunday night. Well, the show had a really strong lead-in thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Those are football players for the Kansas City Chiefs and they hooked up on the game-winning touchdown in overtime, beating the Buffalo Bills 42-36.

That Sunday night episode got a 2.2 demo rating in the 18-49 range. NCIS: Hawai’i had nearly 10 million viewers. Turns out that it was the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

Back to Bills-Chiefs for just a minute. That game marked the fourth time in the weekend NFL play that an NFL Divisional Round game finished on its last play. Lachey and the rest of the NCIS: Hawai’i crew probably picked up a lot of those football fans who were just ready for a different pace.

Two-Part Episode of CBS Drama Was Directed By Actor LeVar Burton

Monday night’s episode will put a bow on the two-parter. It also marks another directorial appearance by LeVar Burton, who also had directed NCIS: New Orleans and JAG episodes. In case you did not know, JAG was a forerunner of the NCIS franchise.

Also, for those football fans, that viewership is just bigger than normal. One can look at numbers produced by the Super Bowl to understand what that means.

TV shows that can get a boost from NFL games really welcome that in their numbers. If some of those football fans find their way back on Monday night, even just a percentage of them, then CBS probably will welcome that, too.

Remember: It could be the real chance NCIS: Hawai’i did gain some first-time viewers on Sunday night. Now, people will be looking to see how the show does on Monday night and see if there was a carry-over factor in play.