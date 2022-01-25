‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Watch This ‘Special’ Behind-Scenes Moment When Beulah Koale Honors the Crew

Special guest star Beulah Koale appeared on “NCIS: Hawai’i” this week for the two-part episode series titled “Spies.”

CBS fans might recognize Koale from his role as Officer Junior Reigns on the “Hawaii Five-0” revival series. Many of the writers from that show also work for “NCIS: Hawai’i,” including Noah Evslin. The show writer posted a special behind-the-scenes video of Koale earlier today that touched many.

Koale is from New Zealand, just like “NCIS: Hawai’i” regular Alex Tarrant. The two teamed up to honor the crew of the show by performing a traditional ceremony called a haka. You can see the ceremony below, which involves slapping certain parts of the body and rhythmic stomping, as well as chanting.

Evlsin captioned the video, “This is my special BTS moment. Best I’ve ever seen. After @BeulahKoale wrapped for the episode. He wanted to honor the crew (many he worked with on 5-0) and his mate from NZ @AlexTarrant2. These only happen on RARE occasions. I’ve seen 3 in real life.”

Evslin followed up the video by saying, “I’m getting teary-eyed just re-watching. That’s when I realized what an amazing TV family I was now part of.” The official “NCIS: Hawai’i Twitter page also retweeted the video to share it with more fans.

Who Does Beulah Koale Play on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i?’

Distracify broke down Beulah Koale’s character on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” David Sola. Per the outlet, Sola is an intelligence officer from New Zealand. He travels all the way from New Zealand to Hawai’i to team up with Jane Tennant and her team. Apparently, the NCIS team’s case matches up with a similar case Sola’s working on that involves Chinese black operations.

At the end of “Spies: Part 1,” Tennant believes they’ve captured the man who murdered Navy engineer Joseph Chan. But just when Sola’s supposed to leave because the case is closed, he decides to stick around. Per Distractify, Sola told Tenannt, “Something about this whole thing didn’t sit right with me … so I started digging.”

Turns out, Sola’s investigations unleash a mole in Tennant’s own organization. She’s forced to confront her friend and mentor, Maggie Shaw, who ended up being the last person to see Chan alive. We find out that Maggie’s deeply involved in these black operations because her son is involved in them. Maggie confesses to Tennant why she did what she did and gets handed over to the FBI.

Sola plays a large role in piecing together Maggie’s connection to her son. Without his help, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” team might never have found the real culprit. Both teams end up solving their cases, although Tennant’s came at a high price. She’s likely never going to forget what it was like to arrest someone who meant the world to her.