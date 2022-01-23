‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: What Time Does Tonight’s Episode Come On?

NCIS: Hawai’i is airing a special episode tonight after the AFC championship games on CBS. So what time should it come on? And what can you expect from tonight’s episode?

You can expect tonight’s episode at 10 eastern or 9 central after the games. It’ll be the first in a two-parter, and the second part airs tomorrow, Monday, January 24th at 10/9 central as well.

The two-parter, Spies, will see the team follow a very personal case. The description for the first part of the two-parter definitely looks pretty bleak.

“NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer; Jane’s mentor and friend is kidnapped; a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives and connects the Navy engineer’s death to a Chinese black operation secret agent,” the description reads.

Jane and the team are going to both struggle to solve the case and find Jane’s friend. The episode will also look at the fallout of Lucy and Whistler’s relationship, which was left in shambles after last week’s episode. New previews indicate that Lucy is still furious with Whistler for being dishonest, and isn’t interested in patching things up. At least, for now.

If you’re a fan of the show, it’s an absolute must-see.

It’s also bringing in special guest star Beulah Koale, who previously starred in Hawai’i Five-0.

The ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode has a Surprising Director

The upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter is directed by none other than LeVar Burton. Burton is known for his acting role on Star Trek and his important work as the host of Reading Rainbow. He was also a guest host on Jeopardy! and a favorite for the permanent hosting position before he decided to set his sights elsewhere.

It looks like part of that elsewhere is working as a director. Fans are really excited to see what he’ll bring to the table. He’s admitted that he was a bit nervous to take this position on.

In an interview with TV Insider, he spoke about his biggest anxiety.

“I think for me, the biggest [one] was the anxiety of a new cast and a new crew,” Burton told the publication. “There’s always the first day of school, ‘how am I gonna fit in?’ sort of feelings that we all experience.”

But Burton noted that he had everything at his disposal, and he’s been in the business for a long time, so he quickly got the hang of things.

“This crew on NCIS: Hawai’i, they’re not only well trained. They are really proud motion picture professionals, and I don’t have higher praise for people in this industry,” he said.

In order to enjoy tomorrow’s episode, tonight’s episode is a must. After this two-parter, NCIS: Hawai’i will go on a Hiatus for the Winter Olympic Games.