‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: When Will Show Air the Episode Directed by LeVar Burton?

NCIS: Hawai’i has one upcoming episode directed by former Star Trek star and former Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton. Here’s when you can catch it on TV:

The episode directed by LeVar Burton will air on Monday, January 24th, and air at 10/9 Central on CBS. The episode, Spies, Part 1 will also guest star former Hawaii Five 0 actor Beulah Koale. This definitely is one you’ll want to catch when it comes out too because it promises to pack quite the punch.

The description for the upcoming episode shows one of Jane Tennant’s closest friends not only connected to a case but in immediate danger.

“When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode,” the description provided by CBS reads.

Maggie Shaw has provided a lot of comfort for Jane, and it looks like it’s now Jane’s time to rise to the occasion and save her friend. Hopefully, her involvement in the case isn’t for any nefarious reasons.

And of course, Spies Part 1 implies the existence of a two-parter. But it looks like it’s being broken up a bit likely due to Olympic programming. Spies Part 2 comes out on Monday, Feb. 28. It’s divided by four whole weeks, so just as a warning, you’re probably going to get left off on a nasty cliffhanger.

Tomorrow’s ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode Will Be a Tough One for Lucy

Tomorrow’s NCIS: Hawai’i episode may not be a part of the two-parter, but it still looks like a good one. Lucy Tara in particular will play a big role. She goes undercover, gets a gun pulled on her, all while worrying about her relationship.

The episode, called The Game, finds Lucy going undercover in a poker tournament. It’ll also see Kate Whistler’s ex-girlfriend coming into town. This makes Lucy a bit nervous, as her relationship with Kate Whistler is still quite new.

The show also teased there’ll be a sweet moment between Lucy and her co-worker, Jesse. In a new tweet. It showed Jesse and Lucy sharing a big hug.

“You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively,” the Twitter account for the show wrote.

You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively. #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/aNPaS16o1Y — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 16, 2022

Fans seem to love Lucy, so it should be a really interesting one. You can catch it tomorrow at 10/9 central on CBS after an all-new episode of NCIS.