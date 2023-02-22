NCIS: Hawai’i’: Will It Be Returning For Another Season?

NCIS: Los Angeles was recently canceled after 14 seasons, leaving some fans wondering about the fate of NCIS: Hawai’i’. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. On Tuesday, CBS announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 television season which included a renewal of NCIS: Hawai’i.

On Tuesday, CBS announced the renewal of NCIS: Hawai’i for Season 3. Led by Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, the show also stars Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, and Noah Mills in their respective roles. It joins a list of other shows including NCIS (renewed for its 21st season), CSI Vegas, and The Amazing Race that were renewed on the same day, Deadline reports.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, weighed in on the renewals. “This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” Reisenbach explained. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

Last year, NCIS achieved an impressive milestone of being renewed for a twentieth season – tying with the iconic show Gunsmoke. Furthermore, this makes it the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series in history. It’s only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. The show features renowned actors such as Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ getting renewed is in stark contrast to another ‘NCIS’ show’s fate

In stark contrast to the exciting news of NCIS: Hawai’i, earlier this year brought unfortunate developments for its spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles. Reports surfaced in January that Season 14 will mark the end of the show’s run when it officially airs this May. The lead actors of the series, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, took to social media to pay tribute to the epic run.

“What an amazing 14-year ride with my @ncisla family,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram last month. “Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!”

LL Cool J also took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He posted a cast photo along with a headline about the news. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ on top of our game!”, LL wrote. “I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with CBS. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [Cool J’s company] Rock The Bells! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!”

Launched in 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles is the second installment of the popular NCIS franchise. This series was followed by NCIS: New Orleans, which aired from 2014 to 2021. Next came NCIS: Hawaiʻi which premiered in 2021. Another spin-off, NCIS: Sydney will drop later this year.