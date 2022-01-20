‘NCIS’: Here’s What Michael Weatherly Said About Returning

With the news that Michael Weatherly’s show “Bull” is on its last season, “NCIS” fans are wondering if that means he’s coming back as Tony DiNozzo. There’s been no official news that Weatherly is coming back to “NCIS,” but we can’t help but hope.

When it comes to his character, Weatherly has always been supportive of the idea of returning. He posts about the show on social media all the time and has been getting nostalgic for his former show in the recent months. In December, he posted a selfie on Twitter, captioning it, “This guy woke me up this morning. Then I realized it was still a dream. He wouldn’t stop talking about Gibbs. And his shoulder holster. #ncis dream.”

Another post found him watching old “NCIS” episodes and missing his co-stars, especially Sean Murray. Murray played opposite Weatherly as Tim McGee and is currently still on the show. Could McGeek be reunited with his friend and fellow agent sometime soon?

Fans are speculating that the numerous social media posts are alluding to something big. But, Weatherly has always been open to reprising his role. In the 2016 statement on his departure from “NCIS”, Weatherly said, “[DiNozzo] will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers and is embedded in the show…I would absolutely be open to anything and everything including things that no one’s even thought of yet.”

Over the years, he’s made similar claims; talking with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Weatherly said to “never rule anything out” when it comes to DiNozzo. Then, in 2018, he tweeted, “I will always be ready to play DiNozzo when the time is right.”

‘NCIS’: Fans Respond to Idea that DiNozzo is Returning

When the news about “Bull” broke, “NCIS” fans took to social media to react to the idea that Weatherly could now reprise his “NCIS” role. It’s possible that he has another show lined up, but fans are still overjoyed with the possibilities.

“My heart just skipped a couple of beats @M_Weatherly. So sad to see #Bull end, love seeing you on TV, But so incredibly excited to think just maybe a new Team leader, might be moving back to WASHINGTON! Woop Woop Very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo come on down #NCIS #tonyzivatully,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan is hopeful Ziva may return as well. “#MichaelWeatherly leaving @BullCBS could we be getting a chance for that #Tiva reunion,” they wrote.

Ziva’s story came to a genuine close a few seasons ago, but there’s still so much to say with Tony. It would be fun to bring them back as a family, and see how they’ve grown as characters. That is, if Cote de Pablo wants to come back as well.