‘NCIS’: Here’s What Went Down When Torres Confronted Maria on Monday’s Intense Episode

Throughout its 19 season run, just about every episode of the weekly police procedural NCIS has featured a high level of drama and action with the occasional sprinkle of humor to break the tension. The most recent episode, however, was so intense that it’s undoubtedly going to have a lasting impact on multiple characters. Specifically, NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres, who had a life-threatening experience with his ex-girlfriend Maria.

To gain the trust of gun-runner and murderer Reymundo Diaz, Nick Torres went deep undercover as Carlos Salazar. Under the Salazar persona, Torres struck up a relationship with Diaz’s cousin Maria. Later, Maria agreed to testify against Diaz, under the promise that she would enter witness protection with Carlos Salazar. This was, of course, a lie from Agent Torres, and Maria went into witness protection alone.

Diaz then bribed his way out of prison, putting the lives of both Torres and Maria at risk. Realizing that his former flame was in danger, Torres rushed to her new home. When he arrived, however, he found only blood and a bullet hole.

Distraught that his actions might have cost Maria her life, NCIS Agent Torres called his therapist, Dr. Grace, from his hotel room. While on the phone, Torres hears a noise in the hallway, causing him to open the door to investigate, where he finds Maria.

‘NCIS’ Agent Torres Reunites With Maria After Six Years

Though Torres was relieved to see Maria alive and well after six years apart, the NCIS agent was also concerned about the blood covering his ex. Maria knows how to take care of herself, however, and every ounce of the blood belonged to her attacker, who she fought off with a knife.

To break the tension between them, Torres said, “You changed your hair. I like it,” after which the two broke into easy conversation. In an effort to keep Maria safe, Torres insists that she spend the night in his hotel room. The next morning, Torres apologized to Maria for lying about his identity and abandoning her all those years ago.

As Torres and Maria start to leave the hotel room, they hear gunshots in the hallway. Like any good NCIS agent, Torres immediately springs into action, handing Maria a gun and instructing her to shoot anyone who doesn’t knock twice before entering.

In the hallway, Agent Torres manages to subdue Diaz. But in all the commotion, Pablo Silva, Diaz’s associate, snuck into the hotel room where Maria hid. When Diaz returned to the room, he found Silva dead – Maria shot and killed him when he didn’t knock twice.

At the end of the episode, Maria tells Torres, “Losing you was the hardest moment of my life.” And though the burnt bridge wasn’t entirely repaired, Agent Torres tells Dr. Grace that he and Maria will be good friends.