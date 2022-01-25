‘NCIS’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Before

It’s OK if you tune into NCIS and see Gary Cole playing Alden Parker on there. You might think that you’ve seen him in other places before.

And you would be absolutely right. Let’s get some perspective about this actor’s stellar career in an article from Looper.

This actor is definitely making his presence felt on NCIS as he’s become the team lead after Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, left the scene. Yet the depth of so many different, interesting roles does dot his professional resume’.

First up is playing Mike Brady in the 1995 film The Brady Bunch Movie. Yes, he took on playing the Robert Reed role in this send-up of the 1970s sitcom. The Bradys are moving on up into 1990s style of living and it’s a hoot.

‘NCIS’ Actor Finds Himself Playing Mike Brady, ‘Office Space’ Iconic Character

Two other sequels, A Very Brady Sequel and in the TV movie The Brady Bunch in The White House, would have him play the patriarch. He also ends up voicing Mike Brady on Family guy and that’s only going to mean more mainstream love for this NCIS actor.

Now, second, we look at his spin on the Mike Judge 1999 flick Office Space. Cole plays Initech Vice President Bill Lumbergh, a cat who micromanages employees. Some might call this his most iconic performance. More than two decades later, that coffee mug-holding look and catchphrases are still used for memes.

Back in 2004, the NCIS actor appeared in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Cole plays Cotton McKnight, an announcer for the film’s central dodgeball tournament. While the movie did star Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughan, Cole plays McKnight as a well-spoken sports commentator. He gets to cut things up with Pepper Brooks, played by Jason Bateman.

Comedy seems to be a theme for Cole. In 2006, he plays Reese Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Yes, Reese Bobby is the estranged father of Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell. He helps his son re-learn how to drive after his mid-film accident gives him the yips.

Gary Cole Also Would Appear As Bob Russell On Drama ‘The Weest Wing’

Let’s turn to TV, where Cole is right now on NCIS. Before that show, though, he played Vice President Bob Russell on The West Wing. Russell was the second VP for President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.

Back to movie comedies and Pineapple Express. Cole plays Ted Jones, a crime lord who Dale Denton, played by Seth Rogen, sees committing a murder when he arrives to serve him a subpoena.

One more TV turn before NCIS was on CBS’s The Good Wife. Cole played Kurt McVeigh, a conservative ballistics expert.