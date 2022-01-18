‘NCIS’ Hilariously Highlights Parker and McGee’s Shared ‘Star Trek’ Fandom

In a new post, NCIS hilariously highlights Parker and McGee’s mutual obsession with Star Trek. The two may have busy careers, but they’ve made time to geek out over their favorite show. They even did so on the clock in a funny new clip.

In the clip from the upcoming episode, they’re getting a case explained to them. They need to go check out a ship named the Stargazer, which also happened to be the name of a ship in Star trek. He and McGee get to talking about it, and when they get called out for it, they have to explain.

“I was just saying the Stargazer was a starship on Star Trek,” Parker says. But McGee has to geek out too.

“Specifically the Next Generation,” he adds.

“I’m more of an original series fan myself,” Parker says. McGee simply raises his eyebrows at this. You can catch the clip below.

“Parker and McGee being Trekkies… yeah that tracks,” the Tweet reads.

Gary Cole joined NCIS as special Agent Alden Parker at the beginning of season 19. Parker has stepped in to replace Gibbs, who decided to leave the team. This was a huge shock to fans, who have enjoyed watching Gibbs since the show aired in 2003, but actor Mark Harmon decided it was time to part ways with the show.

But fans are liking Gary Cole, and it’s been fun getting to know Parker as the season progresses. It turns out, he’s a bit of a geek.

In the Upcoming ‘NCIS’ Episode, the Team Finds Trouble on the Stargazer

As fun as the Trekkie-sounding name is, the team is going to have anything but fun when they get to the Stargazer. The new episode description teases that when they arrive, they’ll be ambushed by terrorists on board who have dressed up as Naval officers.

“After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists are onboard,” the description reads.

NCIS airs tonight at 9/8 central on CBS. Right after, you can catch a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. In this one, it looks like we’re going to learn plenty of information about Parker. But some fans are worried he may not be committed enough to the team.

In another preview clip posted by CBS, Parker seems to communicate to Vance that he still doesn’t feel like he fully fits in. Some are wondering if it’ll spell trouble for his future with the agency. But it also may mean he still feels like the “new guy.” Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to find out.