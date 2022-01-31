‘NCIS’: How Gibbs’ Obsession Got the Better of Him During One Early Season

It’s been several months since Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs departed “NCIS,” retiring to the Alaskan wilderness. Now, “NCIS” moves on with Special Agent Alden Parker filling Gibbs’ shoes. Despite that, fans look back on a season one Gibbs obsession that nearly got the better of the rock-solid agent.

“NCIS” fans will recall Gibbs always boasted some sort of sixth sense, an intuitive nature. It enabled him to see chaotic situations more clearly than those around him. However, despite that, when Gibbs catches a scent, he sticks to it, to a fault. He follows his prey to its bitter end, despite the potentially deadly consequences that conclude the hunt.

Looper took us back to the season one storyline surrounding the Israeli Mossad officer and terrorist, Ari Haswari. Fans later learn he is also the half-brother of beloved “NCIS” character, Ziva David.

After Ari infiltrates “NCIS,” Gibbs’ team becomes worried as he is relentless in his pursuit of the terrorist. The outlet reminds us that Gibbs becomes even more gruff and short-tempered than usual. From screaming at Abby and McGee to questioning Kate’s abilities, there are none that avoid Gibbs’ wrath.

‘NCIS’ Fans Take Issue with Gibbs’ Actions

The Ari Haswari storyline is likely one of the most memorable of the “NCIS” series. This is especially so as his involvement led to the death of fan-favorite character Caitlin “Kate” Todd.

However, despite the prominence of his role as a villain, especially in connection to Gibbs, fans weren’t fully sympathetic toward the long-time special agent after the way he treated his team throughout his hunt for the criminal.

“NCIS” fans took to Reddit to air their grievances with Special Agent Gibbs.

As per Looper, a now-deleted Reddit account previously wrote, “Seriously, would it kill [Gibbs] to show his team an ounce of respect instead of treating them like damn performing monkeys?” Ouch.

However, that wasn’t all the angry “NCIS” fan had to say. “Also with his scowls of contempt for people whenever things don’t happen on the spot really piss me off.”

It’s rare for the Gibbs character to take such a blow from a fan, however, the angered Reddit user above was not the only one to take issue with Gibbs’ actions during the Ari storyline.

Reddit user u/quiltsohard shared, “I didn’t dislike him but when things got ‘intense’ I don’t think he handled it well.” They gave examples with, “Yelling, throwing things, punching walls. Yikes. He was the biggest offender of getting personal with a case.”

And you might recall one of Gibbs’ top rules, Rule #10 to be exact, is, “Never get involved personally on a case.”