‘NCIS’: How the Show Will Cross Over With ‘Hawai’i’ in Upcoming Episode

Finally, an “NCIS” crossover is coming our way.

For a while, fans wondered if we would get to see any of the teams from “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” or “NCIS: Hawai’i” join forces on one screen. When “NCIS: Hawai’i” first aired, fans weren’t greeted with the normal backdoor pilot.

Usually, past spinoffs would get introduced on another “NCIS” program before being set free. This was not the case for our team over in Hawaii.

Now, the news is out that “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “NCIS” will be doing a crossover together after both are well into their seasons. Here’s what to expect from this anticipated crossover event.

This crossover will take place over the course of two episodes — “Spies, Part 1” and “Spies, Part 2.” The “NCIS” team is investigating the death of a Navy engineer named Joseph Chan. As it turns out, the last person he saw was one of his colleagues, Maggie Shaw. She is one of Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) mentors who has been kidnapped. A New Zealand intelligence officer also arrives in Hawaii to follow a lead that is related to Joseph’s death and a connection to a secret agent organization.

Both Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law will head to Hawaii for the crossover event. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes,” Law said, according to TV Insider. She played Quinn Liu on “Hawai’i Five-0.”

One noticeable part of the episode will be a “Hawaii Five-0” alum, Beulah Koale, taking on a new role on the islands. As of now, it’s unclear when the second part of the episode will air, but the first is coming on March 28. There will be delays due to the Olympics.

This event will possibly bring more viewers to “NCIS: Hawai’i,” which has far less viewership than the mothership series.

LeVar Burton and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Not only do we get to see Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law with the “NCIS: Hawai’i” team, but a very special someone is directing that crossover event. LeVar Burton is going to be directing this episode.

Over the years, Burton has directed and acted in plenty of different projects. He was a director for “NCIS: New Orleans” before it was canceled. He directed a total of 10 episodes from 2017 to 2021.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” actor Jason Antoon shared a selfie with Burton. The two appear to be working behind the scenes on the upcoming message. Antoon wrote, “The fantastic @levar.burton is directing @ncishawaiicbs this week. What can this man NOT do? #ncishawaii.”

It seems like this crossover event is going to be offering a lot of different layers of entertainment.