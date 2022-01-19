‘NCIS’: How Upcoming Guest Star Breaks Established Canon

Since 2012, “NCIS” has been linked to “Hawaii Five-0”; in a season 2 episode of “Five-0”, Callen and Sam from “NCIS: Los Angeles” traveled to the islands to help solve a case. In a season 3 episode of “NCIS: LA”, Detectives Danny Williams and Chin Ho Kelly go to Los Angeles to close out the case.

So, the two universes have been connected for some time. But, there’s now an “NCIS: Hawai’i” guest star who’s going break the canon wide open.

In an upcoming “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode, titled “Spies, Part 1”, Beulah Koale has been cast as David Sola, an intelligence officer from New Zealand. On “Hawaii Five-0”, Koale portrayed Junior Reigns, who joined the taskforce as a former Navy SEAL.

Now, we have the same actor playing different roles in the same shared universe. You can see how that can cause some problems. Maybe someone forgot that “NCIS” and “Hawaii Five-0” are connected, and that’s why they hired Koale. Maybe they just really wanted Beulah Koale on “NCIS: Hawai’i” and threw the established canon out the window.

So, it’s safe to say that “NCIS” and “Hawaii Five-0” no longer exist is the same universe, as far as the canon is involved. But, there’s nothing stopping fans from still believing the two are connected. Just don’t expect another crossover between the two shows in the future.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson Shouts Out New Episode

In a recent tweet, Whistler actor Tori Anderson gave major props to the “NCIS: Hawai’i” writers and co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami, who plays Lucy.

“Tonight’s ep is penned by the brilliant @AmyRutberg and @nevslin !!!” Anderson wrote. “This is seriously one of my favorites and @yasalbustami is all kinds of SENSATIONAL!”

The episode seems like it’s going to be a deep-dive into Lucy’s character; according to the synopsis, Lucy has to go undercover in a poker game. They’re trying to find out who stole evidence that could put away a big-time drug kingpin. Additionally, Whistler’s ex-girlfriend is in town. Those of us who have been watching the show know that Lucy and Whistler have been in a relationship since nearly the beginning of the series. Fans have been following their relationship closely and loving it. So what could the addition of the ex mean for them?

There’s also going to be an “NCIS”/”Hawai’i” crossover coming in March. This is what fans have been waiting for, as crossovers launched the subsequent “NCIS” series, but not “Hawai’i.”

Wilmer Valderrama broke the news via Instagram previously, much to fans’ delight, that there would be a crossover in the works. Right now, it looks like only Torres and Knight are heading to the islands. There’s no synopsis as of yet, but it will air on March 28.