‘NCIS’: Is This Season 6 Villain One of the Show’s Creepiest?

Avid viewers of NCIS have seen their fair share of creepy villains. But is this one from Season 6 one of the creepiest ever?

Let us get some help on this matter from an article on Looper. Creepy is definitely one of those things that NCIS can have a tendency to present for its fans on CBS.

There are some Season 6 doozies when it comes to bad people. That season was made up of 25 episodes, by the way. We are talking about Tommy Doyle, also known as the CyberVid Killer, played by Patrick J. Adams.

‘NCIS’ Villain Puts Videos Of His Many Crimers Online For People To Admire

On NCIS, Doyle appears in the episode titled Murder 2.0. This cat is definitely a sicko of the highest regard as he put a lot of videos of his crimes online. Then, watching him do his thing in the episode, we see Doyle murdering three people.

Heck, he attempted to get a fourth victim in a trap that could have killed NCIS team members. That includes Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. Doyle is definitely one dangerous, sadistic villain. He is only interested in murdering innocent people. Oh yeah, this NCIS crazy person wants to make sure that he is remembered as one of the world’s greatest serial killers.

Viewers of the show remember him, too. A Reddit thread that is dedicated to discussing the show’s creepiest episodes has some fans talking. One writes, “‘Murder 2.0’ used to scare the sh** out of me when I was younger.” Another thread has a Redditor writing that the episode has a lot of horror movie references and calls it a “must watch.”

Character Provided Some Serious Villainous Energy That Fans Don’t Forget

Doyle was one of those villainous characters that people remember then, now, and forever. Murder 2.0 just lingers in the minds of NCIS fans.

This Season 6 had some moments, too, like Gibbs going back to his hometown. Even Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, ends up getting captured by Somalian terrorists.

The villainous energy-carrying character just appeared in one episode. That is it and it would seem like he would be a perfect character to have other appearances.

Another villain from Season 6 to remember is Michelle Lee, played by Liza Lapira. Viewers looking for NCIS can find it on Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on CBS. Neither Harmon nor de Pablo is on the show anymore. Yes, there is a chance Harmon will return as Gibbs at some point. Also, what about the shows’ litany of bad characters? Will more appear and be worse than Doyle? We will just have to wait and see.