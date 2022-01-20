‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap With Costars

NCIS actress Katrina Law recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture with her co-stars. Law joined the show for this season, season 19, and plays Jessica Knight on the hit series. The picture she took really has the whole main cast, and it’s adorable.

Law may have just joined NCIS, but it already looks like she’s gotten close with her fellow cast members. She joined this year alongside Gary Cole, so she wasn’t the only new guy. The black and white selfie taken with the little paper doll from Monday’s episode and includes Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray, Katrina Law herself, Gary Cole, and Rocky Carroll.

The newest episode saw the team solving a case on a ship where they get ambushed. It was intense, but we also got some really fun personal information. We learned a lot more about Jessica Knights’ family. We also learned that both Alden Parker and McGee are huge Star Trek fans. Fans absolutely loved the Star Trek references, specifically a scene where they’re trying to talk about a case, but can’t help but make geeky references.

NCIS Fans had a lot of fun with the episode, but there aren’t many familiar faces left. Many fans are missing some of the old cast members. Luckily, Ducky actor David McCallum is coming back really soon, so we’ll get a great mix of new and old team members.

David McCallum is Expected to Return to ‘NCIS’

The rumors that Ducky would come back to NCIS circulated in part due to Brian Dietzen. In a miscommunication on Twitter, Dietzen implied that McCallum would be coming back, so fans thought that meant for the most recent episode.

But Dietzen just meant he’ll be back this season. And the NCIS actor also apologized for the confusion. When exactly David McCallum will return is still unclear, but it’s still really exciting. Ducky still joins the team sometimes, but he’s taken a much more reduced job.

Fans really like seeing familiar faces considering how many people have left the cast. Most recently, Mark Harmon, who played special agent Gibbs over the entire course of the show, left. It was a pretty big blow to fans, but they mostly saw it coming thanks to rumors that he wanted to back out that circulated over the summer.

If you want to watch new episodes of NCIS, you can tune in to CBS on Mondays at 9/8 central. Afterward, you can tune in to NCIS: Hawai’i, the newest spinoff of the series, which airs at 10/9 central. There’s also a special episode of NCIS: Hawai’i airing on Sunday if you want to catch that as well.