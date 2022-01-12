‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Kicks Back With Diona Reasonover in Behind-the-Scenes Snap

NCIS star Katrina Law is kicking back with co-star Diona Reasonover in a behind-the-scenes picture posted to Instagram. The actress joined the series as a regular this season. And while it can be hard to be the new person, it looks like she’s really adjusted. She’s quickly become friends with Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines on the hit series. She joined in 2018.

Both of them are relatively new to the series, which has been on since 2003. A ton of people have come and gone since then. These two represent some of the new faces in the cast. The photo, which she simply captioned, #Jasie (a combination of their characters’ names), shows the two lounging on a countertop.

The Twitter account for NCIS actually posted this photo. It was posted alongside a photo of Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama earlier today. The tweet showed off some of the friendships on the cast. Of course, with a show that’s been on for as long as this one, plenty of friendships are going to form.

The Next ‘NCIS’ Episode Will See the Whole Team in Danger

The upcoming episode of NCIS is going to be intense. Every single member of the team will be in the line of fire. They board a ship full of terrorists dressed as naval officers. When they’re ambushed, they all have to scramble for safety. The episode follows the team trapped on this ship, trying to find a way to safety after everything goes wrong.

The trailer for the next episode shows how this is going to lead to a potentially deadly shootout.

The official synopsis for the episode reads, “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight [played by Katrina Law] takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class.”

It looks like we also may learn some more information about Knight, which fans have been craving. Knight is a very new character. Both she and Alden Parker are new to the team so we have a lot less on their backstories and home lives than we do with the others. So fans are excited at the opportunity to learn more about Knight.

If you want to catch episodes of NCIS as they air, they air most Mondays at 9/8 Central on CBS. And if you love watching NCIS, you can stick around after the episode to catch a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.