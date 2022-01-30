‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Played Two Different Characters in the Same ‘Universe’

There’s an intense discussion online with fans trying to figure out if NCIS and other CBS shows are in the same universe.

It’s basically a six-degrees-of-separation game, but with a twist. The universe is the stand-alone franchises that have all done crossovers with each other. It even counts when one show mentions the other.

Katrina Law, who is in her first full season with NCIS, is used as an example of that universe detail. She’s been a part of both NCIS and Hawaii Five-0, even Magnum PI. Yet, she also portrayed two different characters, so is that an argument for or against the universe?

“I really hoped that she would play her old role, but I like the new character, too,” one NCIS fan posted on Reddit.

On NCIS, Law is Jessica Knight (the agents call her Jess) who joined the Major Crimes Response team at the end of season 18. She had been a negotiator with the REACT squad, but she was left an NCIS orphan when the rest of her team were killed in an explosion. Producers elevated Law to the full-time cast, replacing Emily Wickersham (Ellie Bishop) for season 19.

Before NCIS, Law Portrayed Quinn on Both Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I.

But before she ever arrived at NCIS, Law was making a name on Hawaii Five-0. There, she played a recurring character named Quinn Liu in the show’s final season. Liu, a former sergeant in the Army, joined McGarrett’s Hawaii Five-O task force. And she was able to hold her own with McGarrett. In all, Law was in 22 episodes of Hawaii Five-O. Plus, she appeared as Quinn on Magnum P.I.

Coincidentally, Law was back in Hawaii this month. NCIS and its newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, are doing their first-ever crossover. Law and Wilmer Valderrama’s Torres are the two agents sent to the offices at Pearl Harbor. No plot details have been provided and both shows are on hiatus until the finish of the Winter Olympics. But we do know that the crossover is set to air on March 28.

This past week, NCIS: Hawai’i and Hawaii Five-O shared the same actor. But like in the case of Law, Beulah Koale didn’t play the same character. Koale, who is from New Zealand, portrayed Junior Reigns for 71 episodes on Five-O He even appeared in Magnum P.I., another CBS show (and reboot) set in Hawaii. But in a two-part NCIS: Hawai’i episode called Spies, Koale played New Zealand agent David Sola. He was there to track a Chinese spy ring, so he joined forces with Jane Tennant and her NCIS crew. The last we saw of Sola, he was on a freighter leaving Hawaii. But he also was still tracking Bao, the spy who got away. Bao was on the same ship, so presumably, Sola will bust him.

Sola and Kai gave each other grief throughout the two-parter. And at the end of the episode, Kai asked: “Anyone seen Sola? Kind of want him to thank me again for saving him.”

Lucy then teased with “maybe he left you a thoughtful letter in your desk.”

It’s all about the universe.