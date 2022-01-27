‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renee Felice Smith Wishes Her ‘Stupidly Talented’ Longtime Boyfriend Happy Birthday

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Renee Felice Smith is celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

Renee Felice Smith loves her boyfriend. This is obvious with every cute caption and picture that she posts. From writing a children’s book together, to road-tripping across the United States, the couple does everything as a unit. Today, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” alum is wishing her partner in crime a happy birthday.

Sharing a cute picture of Christopher and their dog, Smith expresses her love for her partner.

“happy birthday to my number one, you stupidly talented MF’er,” she begins. “you’re a gift and I count myself as the luckiest, to have entered the world eleven days apart in the same little town on an island they call long. WHAT TIMING.”

Fans and friends of Renee and Chris are sending their birthday wishes to the star.

“Yeah yeah happy birthday chris but can we talk about this beard/haircut combo here??? Lookin fire right now,” @itsmattbush writes.

“Magic does exist in the world!✨✨✨” another says.

Chris posts just as much about his relationship with the “NCIS: Los Angeles” actress. Meeting in sixth grade, the couple has grown up together. He is thankful for his happy relationship and fur babies.

We are excited to see what the couple does together this year. With a children’s book and a feature film under their belts, what could be next?

Life After ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

In an interview with TV Line, Renee Felice Smith talks about her decision to leave the CBS drama. She says that she wanted to explore other aspects of the entertainment industry.

“I think that I’ve been ready for my next chapter for a while now, in whatever form it will take. But it’s surely to be centered around storytelling. I hesitate to be part of the ‘cliché actress’ calling herself a storyteller, but I really am one. I’m a writer. I’m a director.”

Smith also foreshadows the writing of her first children’s book, Hugo and the Impossible Thing. The book “tells the story of a brave little dog on a mission in the forest.” It is also inspired by the star’s late pup Hugo, who passed away after battling cancer.

“I want to tell compelling stories, poignant stories that offer an escape and chance of reflection for the viewer, so that’s where my focus is.”

With her book, she hopes to inspire people to live life to the fullest.

“Our hope for the book is that Hugo will inspire readers, young and young at heart, to politely ignore the naysayers and really to set out and conquer their own impossible thing, whatever it may be.”