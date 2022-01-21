‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gives Callen Props for a ‘Very Smooth’ Move: VIDEO

NCIS: Los Angeles is keeping fans entertained and interested by releasing teasers, clips, and more.

Callen stars in the latest clip that the show shared on Instagram. There are not many moments where we see personal moments for the characters. While Deeks and Blye have their relationship, there are few and far between times where we see others get the same treatment.

One of the things that NCIS: Los Angeles fans love about these moments is developing the character further. It lets the audience see their motives, their personalities away from work, and more. It also lets show writers get creative. Check out the clip below and see Callen use his “very smooth,” moves according to the show itself.

In the clip, Callen is walking along to a restaurant when he walks into a woman who had just walked out with her food. The two, in a classic type of scene, bumble into each, and her food falls to the ground. Of course, Callen is apologetic and tells her he will replace her food that was ruined.

I am not an expert in Peruvian cuisine but I imagine it was a soup of some kind. Just by the sound of it. The two have a small conversation, he offers to not only buy her food to replace the fallen order but to join her as well. Introduces himself as Greg, “but my friends call me G.” Leah shakes his hand and introduces herself, and the two smile at one another.

NCIS: Los Angeles won’t be around for a while. However, clips like this should be plentiful.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To Air Two Episodes In Same Night

So, NCIS: Los Angeles was set to come back on January 23. Well, that isn’t going to happen now. The show has had to setback filming and production due to COVID issues. So, the show will make its triumphant return on February 27 now.

Fans are going to have to wait for the Winter Olympics to break things up before the show returns. While the Games are going, almost nothing new will air as far as TV dramas and sitcoms on the major networks. However, there should be back-to-back episodes of Deeks and the crew if the original plan from January 23 is kept into February.

NCIS: Los Angeles has a lot of stories and moving parts. So, there is a lot for the show to cover before the end of the season. Perhaps the hiatus will make the show return with big ratings and enthusiasm from the fanbase. It should be a big night for the show and hopefully, a return to normal releases for new episodes.