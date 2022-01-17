‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Highlights Heartwarming Moment Between Deeks and Kensi

Last time we saw a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Deeks was saving his wife, Kensi, from a nasty militia group.

The leader of the bad guys thought that Kensi was a traitor to the country because she helped an undocumented immigrant. There was a firefight. Deeks and Sam found Kensi. And Deeks, being the terrific husband he is, tossed Kensi a gun so she could shoot the militia leader.

On Monday, the NCIS: Los Angeles social media account threw it back to the end of that episode, called A Land of Wolves. The snapshot showed Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) safely in bed together. Kensi had a bandage on her arm. Both realized how lucky Kensi was to be alive.

The caption: “This episode warmed our cold little hearts. As Deeks says, they’re always going to find their way back to each other, one way or the other.” Ladies and gentlemen, this is why NCIS: Los Angeles fans love their “Densi.”

Rejoice NCIS: Los Angeles Fans. It’s Double Feature Sunday

Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles is moving season 13 forward with a double-dose of your favorite agents this Sunday. Yes, it’s a rare double feature.

First, it’s Under the Influence. And NCIS: Los Angeles is bringing back a character introduced in A Land of Wolves. That’s Aliyah De Leon, the supervisory special agent who is a long-time friend of Sam’s (LL Cool J). Sam also knew Aliyah’s dad. In fact, at the end of the last episode, Sam shared an old photo of her dad with Aliyah.

Then, the second hour is Where Loyalties Lie.

Now, for some plot details. In the first hour, CBS teases with this plot summary: “The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

Patricia Rae is a guest star on the episode. In her recent TV gig, she appeared as a judge in a dozen episodes of CBS drama All Rise.

Then for the second hour, here’s the plot tease: “When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Will Kensi and Deeks Bring Home a Foster Daughter?

This NCIS: Los Angeles episode features an interesting guest star, Anthony Alabi. He’s the big dude portraying Marine Master Sgt. David Maxwell. Alabi was a college football star from TCU as he moved from defensive line to offensive tackle. Before he became a Horned Frog, he also briefly played for Navy. In 2005, Nick Saban, who was then coach of the Miami Dolphins, picked Alabi in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Alabi played for several teams over the next five seasons, going from Miami to Kansas City to Tampa Bay.

Now, let’s circle back to Kensi and Deeks, the favorite couple of NCIS: Los Angeles. At the end of the last episode, it appeared that the two were leaning towards serving as foster parents. Rosa, the young immigrant Kensi helped save, is an orphan and will need a home. Maybe Rosa will be the daughter for Kensi and Deeks.