‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ May Have Just Hinted at the Next Franchise Spinoff

Less than a month before NCIS: Los Angeles finale’s part one airs, the hit series may have just hinted at the next franchise spinoff.

According to Precinct TV, in its latest episode, the action-packed show may have introduced a “backdoor pilot” for a possible new series that focuses on cold cases. The episode follows the NCIS team as they look into the death of a female Marine who vanished in 2003. They meet with Agent Daisy Van Zant (played by Rose Abdoo) who is the head of the NCIS Cold Case Division.

Along with Daisy, the NCIS: Los Angeles team was able to solve the case – with the marine’s murderer being a father who was worried she was running his son. As Daisy goes to put away the case files, she opens a vault to reveal dozens of evidence boxes. “One down… Hundreds to go,” she then declared with a sigh.

The media outlet reports that NCIS: Los Angeles was also introduced as a “backdoor pilot” during the main NCIS show. However, the NCIS franchise has not announced if a new series will be introduced.

NCIS: Los Angeles was the first spinoff in the NCIS franchise. Five years later, NCIS: New Orleans premiered. The New Orleans spinoff ran from 2014 to 2021. After it ended, NCIS: Hawaii made its debut.

LL Cool J Recently Admitted It Hasn’t Been ‘Hard’ to Say Goodbye to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Meanwhile, LL Cool J spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how it hasn’t necessarily been hard for him to say goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Well, I gotta tell you it’s not hard at all,” the rapper and actor explained. “CBS did an amazing thing with us; it’s been an amazing run. We talking about 14 years. We not talking about two-and-a-half, three years, and ‘Oh it was fun while it lasted.’ This was 14 years.”

LL Cool J also stated that the show has been highly successful over the years. “I mean, our last [NCIS] crossover did tremendous numbers,” he explained. “I couldn’t complain, I have nothing. All I could say is, ‘Wow, what a ride,’ you know what I’m saying?”

LL Cool J then revealed that NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey invited him to come on her show. I’ll definitely keep that invitation in mind, Vanessa, and you never know. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I’ll come play a little bit, we’ll see. Anything is possible.”

In regards to his projects after NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end, LL Cool J said he’s working on his next album. He described the record as being really solid. “It’s my first album I’m putting out through Def Jam, through Universal. I haven’t done that in many, many years,” he added. “I think Q-Tip did a phenomenal job.”