‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Reveals Plans For Two-Part Series Finale, Special

It is going to take two episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles to put the wraps on 14 seasons of great episodes on CBS. Part 1 airs on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Part 2 comes on Sunday,, May 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. After the May 21st episode, there will be a special on CBS titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. It will be put together by Entertainment Tonight, which looks back at the show’s history.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Closes Out Its 14-Year Run With ‘New Beginnings’ Two-Part Episode

New Beginnings, Part 1 shows when an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding. Roundtree’s (Caleb Castille) sister (Ava McCoy) interviews for medical school. Sam (LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial. In New Beginnings, Part 2, the NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen weapons, Deadline reports.

You will be able to stream both episodes on Paramount+. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier hosts A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles special from Paramount Studios, where NCIS: Los Angeles filmed for 14 years.

So, this one-hour special features footage and interviews with NCIS: LA cast members from the past 14 years. This includes current exclusive interviews, favorite memories, and behind-the-scenes moments from the Entertainment Tonight vault.

As It Closes Out Its Run, the Show Is Averaging 6.08 Million Viewers

NCIS: Los Angeles, which will have aired 322 episodes, including the series finale, is going out on a high note. The show is averaging 6.08 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its Sunday 10 p.m. time period.

The NCIS spinoff is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security.

Along with O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Castille, the series stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Gerald McRaney.