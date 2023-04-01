‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Barrett Foa Makes Huge Career Move as CBS Series Wraps

NCIS: Los Angeles star Barrett Foa, who left at the end of Season 12, will be part of a new show on TV in the fall. Foa played Eric Beale, a technical operator, on the hit CBS drama. The character worked closely with Nell Jones, played by Renee Felice Smith on the show.

They worked together on the technical side of the NCIS work. But in the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 closer, both characters left the show at the same time. According to Deadline, Foa will appear in a recurring role for a new show called The Residence, Monsters & Critics reports.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Barrett Foa Ready To Join ‘The Residence’

The show is based on a book titled The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. It’s from writer Paul William Davies and is a Shondaland show that will appear on Netflix. It’s being billed as a comedy. The show’s premise is that a dead body surfaces at the White House. This leads to a “screwball whodunnit” mystery unfolding.

Foa will play Elliott Morgan, “the first gentleman” of the White House. The character is new to the scene. It should help add some humor to the mix.

Additional people who have been mentioned as part of the cast for The Residence include Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man 2), and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black).

Foa Will Appear As The First Gentleman On New Show

“Big Announcement! I’m thrilled to be the new First Gentleman of the United States in ‘The Residence’ — a modern madcap murder mystery on Netflix!” Foa wrote in an Instagram post. “(Think Knives Out meets Downtown Abbey meets the White House.) This cast! This script! This team! Can’t wait.”

The sad news is that NCIS: Los Angeles ends after 14 seasons on CBS. The Sunday night drama closes shop in May with a two-part series finale.

In addition to the closing episodes, a Special Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles will run on CBS. Many NCIS: Los Angeles fans hold out hope that Foa will be a part of the final episodes and the special salute.

One actor who is quite emotional as the show reaches its final airing is Chris O’Donnell. “I was very emotional two nights ago, when we wrapped up, more than I expected,” O’Donnell said in an interview in early March. “It was a strange feeling, coming to the set for the last time. But when it’s final-final, and you say goodbye, it’s just, it all comes back.”