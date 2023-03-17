‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Gives Fans First Look At New TV Role

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end in May and actors like Daniela Ruah have to start looking for new jobs in their careers. It looks like Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the show, has her next gig already lined up. Ruah will host a Portuguese version of the game show titled The Traitors.



After the show debuted, Ruah headed over to Instagram to share a look at the new series. Ruah shared a video filled with clips from the show’s upcoming season.

The caption also gave fans an idea of what’s in store for them and future contestants on the show. “Forget everything you’ve ever seen,” the caption reads. “The worldwide phenomenon now arrives in Portugal! A never-before-seen format featuring Daniela Ruah’s grand SIC debut. Strategy, mystery and adventure! Traitors coming soon to” [SIC].

Daniela Ruah Fans Express Their Happiness For Her New Role On TV

Fans of the actress reached out with congratulations on her new role. They also shared their excitement over the new series to premiere. One fan @danielasanttos001 wrote, “If you have Daniela Ruah, it’s good”. Fan @ivana_d147 added, “Wish u all the best Danii !! U go girl, u are so talented and amazing”. This one, @Agiradabo, said, “Wow congratulations Dani excited”, and @pipocarubi4 echoed, “WOW super excited”. One more fan, @02danika31, said, “THE PROGRAM WILL MAKE HISTORY, BECAUSE THERE IS NO BETTER PRESENTER IN THE WORLD THAN DANIELA RUAH!”.

This is a bittersweet moment for Ruah, who, despite landing her new role as the presenter of The Traitors, has to say goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles. The Season 14 finale and the last-ever episode is set to air in May. It’s most likely going to be an emotional one for both fans and the cast.

There will be a two-part finale airing on Sunday, May 14, and Sunday, May 21. On May 21, there will be a send-off for the show right after the episode airs. The send-off is titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, a one-hour special hosted by Kevin Frazier, who fans will most likely recognize from co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, Express reports.

The send-off plans to have old and new interviews with cast members. It will give fans some behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years the show has run on CBS. Meanwhile, the network has not confirmed why NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. Reports swirl around budget issues as a reason.

NCIS, the O.G. show, will continue to air on Monday nights ahead of another spin-off in the franchise, NCIS: Hawai’i, starring Vanessa Lachey.