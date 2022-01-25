‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Is the Picture of ‘Determination’ in All Her Post-Workout Glory

Daniela Ruah can’t be the perfect Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles without a good workout.

And on Monday, Ruah conceded that her exercise from earlier in the day had wiped her out. She posted a selfie on Instagram that looked like a piece of art to show her recovery.

“Post workout feeling like a wet noodle,” the NCIS: Los Angeles star captioned the photo. “Determination had to take over motivation today.”

We must say that Ruah wears “wet noodle” so well.

Fans certainly missed Ruah Sunday night. CBS intended to run a doubleheader of NCIS: Los Angeles. But the network also had the late NFL playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City. The Chiefs earned a spot in the AFC title game for the third straight year thanks to their dramatic overtime victory over the Bills.

Since CBS had the late afternoon kick, the network then had to juggle their primetime lineup. Rather than run NCIS: Los Angeles, the network broadcast sister show NCIS: Hawai’i and the first episode of a two-parter. The second episode is tonight, following NCIS.

It’s too bad NCIS: Los Angeles didn’t happen Sunday night. The NFL game got huge ratings numbers and millions of fans stuck around to watch NCIS: Hawai’i. An audience of 9.9 million watched the episode. That was nearly double the audience that viewed last Monday’s hour and more than 3 million more than the premiere back in September.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles is in its 13th season as buzz builds on whether the show gets a 14th year. The show averages 5.4 million per episode this season as it goes head-to-head with NBC’s Sunday night NFL game. The audience dropped 4 percent from season 12 and has dipped 12 percent in the 18 to 49 demo. CBS is starting to make renewal announcements for its shows. On Monday, the network announced that it picked up the rookie comedy Ghosts, along with The Neighborhood and Bob (Hearts) Abishola.

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: Los Angeles will run the two new episodes that the network planned for Sunday night. Most of the network’s primetime shows will go on hiatus after this week to coincide with NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. The show might not return to the lineup for another month. Cast and crew return for production next week.

In the two new NCIS: Los Angeles episodes, we expected Kensi and Deeks, her husband, to bring home Rosa as a foster child. Kensi helped save Rosa (and herself) from a California militia in A Land of Wolves. That was on Jan. 9, the last time the series had a new hour.

But fans of Ruah can see her Feb. 8. She and Boomer Esiason will host Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics.

Outsider previewed the next two NCIS: Los Angeles episodes. You can check them out here and here.