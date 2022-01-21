‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Returning for Super Bowl Commercials Special

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah will be able to see her take part in an upcoming special about part of Super Bowl TV coverage.

Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, will be on a show covering some all-time favorite commercials from Super Bowl games in the past. She will be joined by NFL Today broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason on the special.

She shared an announcement about this with her fans on Instagram. Ruah is Portuguese-American so she shares this news in both English and Portuguese. Let’s take a look and see what Ruah says.

She also mentions Entertainment Tonight anchor Kevin Frazier will have a part in the special. In addition, if you clip through the first snap, then you will see some blooper clips of shows. They feature NCIS: Los Angeles star Ruah and Esiason, who have worked together on other Super Bowl specials in recent seasons.

For many years, TV watchers of this finale to NFL play have seen numerous businesses put their best feet forward. Commercials from Nike to 5 Hour Energy and other advertisers simply make the game worth watching for non-football fans.

Right now, Ruah’s Kensi is in the middle of a strong storyline on NCIS: Los Angeles. That show airs on Sunday nights and also stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Shares Some Clips That Have a Military Connection

Daniela Ruah of NCIS: Los Angeles does take time to look back at some truly touching videos in their life. What does she look at in these? She’s watching clips of military personnel hugging their families after being away. They are such heartstring-tugging clips to see.

Now, Ruah took time away from her TV work to share these clips on yet another CBS show. It’s called The Greatest Stay at Home Videos which stars actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer as host.

Last December, an episode was all about the holidays. A fitting time of the year for one like that indeed.

Ruah would tell Cedric that the clips make her cry. Yet the actress also taps into her own emotions and feelings that are connected to her husband’s former career.

She says, “First of all, my husband actually was in the military, (he’s) former military.” Cedric says, “He was a Navy SEAL.”

“I remember waiting for him for a month or two sometimes,” Ruah says. “And I remember how it felt to receive him home. I watch these military personnel videos coming home to their families and it’s so joyful and (with) so much love that I can’t help but get emotional.”