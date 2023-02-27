‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Talks Major Revelations About Her Character Ahead of Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is pointing out some major likes and dislikes about her character, Kensi Blye. Ruah opened up about these major revelations ahead of the May finale of her show. Kensi Blye was first introduced to the fans in Season 6. She was a headstrong, determined agent. But she became a fan favorite because of her empathy toward victims and loyalty to the team.



Ruah shed light on her character and opened up about her impulsive behavior. What does she like best about Kensi? She said, Express reports, “I love her resilience and her strength. I love intelligence, I love her physical capability, I love her principles and I love that she stands for what’s good. She has really strong principles.”

‘NCIS: Los Anglees’ Star Daniela Ruah Says That Kensi Blye Has Grown Out Of Things That She Didn’t Love

Ruah was talking on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, she also said, “I think the things that I didn’t love about Kensi as much, I think she’s kind of grown out but in earlier seasons she was very physically impulsive. I think she’s grown out of that and realized that’s not an appropriate thing to do. So I think she’s grown out of the thing that I don’t like.”

Ruah said, “She would punch Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) if he made a bad joke or something. And nowadays you’d be like, ‘That’s not okay.’ You can’t just punch people in the arm because you didn’t like their joke.”

In Season 14, Kensi and Deeks Have Been Working On Their Parenting Skills

Through Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles, Kensi and her husband Deeks have been learning how to balance their careers alongside their new life as parents. In the Season 13 finale, the couple expanded their family after adopting teenager Rosa (Natalia Del Riego).

Thankfully fans will be able to see more of Kensi before the series finale on Sunday, May 14.

Although bosses have yet to detail the reason for the cancellation, some outlets speculated it could be due to budget cuts. For her part, Ruah has been speaking out about the fact that her show is ending.

“When you think about the amount of people that approach you and say, ‘This show saved my life. This show is what I used to watch with my parent or my grandparent, before they passed away, and I still watch it because it reminds me of them,'” Ruah told Entertainment Tonight. “It makes it mean the world to you.”