‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Fan-Made Career Recap Video

“NCIS: Los Angeles” actress Daniela Ruah is getting sentimental with her latest Instagram video.

Daniela Ruah has had a long and exciting career. The “NCIS: Los Angeles” actress is versatile, having starred in both Portuguese and American programs. From guest starring in Guiding Light to being in the mini-series A Espia, she has had quite a range of experience.

In her latest Instagram post, Ruah is looking back on the many roles of her career. The video, made by fans, is a montage featuring her journey as an actress. It is impressive to see her step out of her comfort zone in many of these shots.

“I’ll jump on the trend with ya,” Ruah writes as her caption. Fans from all over the world are happy to take a look back at the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star’s past.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” Directorial Debut

Daniela Ruah made her directorial debut on a 2021 episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Stepping behind the camera, the actress directed the “Russia, Russia, Russia” episode. Airing on February 21, 2021, the episode follows Callen on his mission to the National Counterterrorism Center. It is an intense episode with a surprise twist.

Check out the clip of Ruah’s directorial debut below.

In an interview, she says that it was a challenge to direct the episode during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are limited in what we can do,” she says. “So it’s up to the director to use the camera in a creative way to recreate a rich aesthetic when we have much less to work with.”

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” star watched previous episodes as the show as research for her big moment.

“I had to go back a little bit to see the style we had before,” Ruah says. “We used to have hundreds of extras and a full scene, visually rich, that’s something we can’t do now,” she stresses. “It’s an aesthetic that we have to pretend it exists without showing it.”

All in all, it was a great experience for the actress. She has directed more episodes of the CBS drama since.

“It’s a passion I’ve had for a long time, but I never gave it a try out of fear. There was a lot of the image of a white man behind the cameras and leading an entire team, and today we have a very different view,” she says. “We have a series of films – both commercial and independent – that are being made, produced and written by women or people of different backgrounds, and I think that brings a lot of richness.”

We hope to see Ruah credited as a director more often!