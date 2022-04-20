‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Captures ‘Last Day of Shooting’ in New Selfie With Daniela Rauh

We’re slowly making our way toward summer and while it’s a welcome change after such a long winter, it also indicates that our top favorite procedural dramas are wrapping up for the season. And that includes CBS’s hit naval investigative series, “NCIS: Los Angeles.” On Tuesday, just weeks ahead of the season 13 finale, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram with his longtime costar Daniela Ruah, capturing the last day of shooting in their new selfie.

“Last day of shooting season 13!” Olsen excitedly wrote in the caption. He followed it with, “Facade of cucumber cool vs inner idiots,” and if you swipe to the left, you’ll see why.

The first photo captures our super calm, cool, and collected actors on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Photo 2 shows beloved cast members Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah goofing off outside of filming with purposefully exaggerated expressions.

Meanwhile, fans “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans took to the comments to congratulate Olsen and Ruah on wrapping season 13 while others shared excitement for the next one.

“BEST DUO!” one fan exclaimed. “Can’t believe you’re already done shooting season 13!”

Another commented, “I love your show[,] can’t wait for another season!!”

Be sure to tune in to CBS every Sunday for all-new episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” until the season finale airs on May 22nd.

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah Explore Offscreen ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Roles

For years, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen have captivated fans with their banter and romance in between chasing bad guys on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” However, the two stars aren’t just dynamic and capable actors. They’ve also revealed their talents behind the scenes.

Airing on May 1st, “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans will get to watch the actors’ latest creative work unfold. The brand-new episode, entitled, “Live Free or Die Standing,” is written by Marty Deeks actor Eric Christian Olsen and directed by Kensi Blye actress Daniela Ruah.

During an interview with TVLine, the costars spoke out about each others’ creative expertise.

“I’ve gotta be honest,” Ruah shared with the outlet, “Eric’s script was a fireball freight train moving with rhythm. He’s such a creative interesting writer who researches so much.”

Of the episode they put together, she said, “It was so collaborative and present.”

Olsen expressed the same admiration for his “NCIS: Los Angeles” costar.

“[Daniela Ruah’s] incredible,” he stated. “She’s at her best as a director. She’s the real deal.”

The upcoming episode is especially significant for Eric Christian Olsen for one key reason. In speaking of their latest collaboration, Olsen revealed that his last script ran far over the episode’s cap time. As such, he was forced to cut all the comedy out of his script in order to cut the 17 extra minutes he didn’t have.

“[I]n this one,” he shared, “I tried to leave the comedy in all the way through and let it help drive the story.”

Don’t worry though, NCISLA fans, the Marty Deeks actor promised all the action remains in the third act of his and Ruah’s upcoming episode.