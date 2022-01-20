‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Drops Selfie From ‘Woman That Holds My Heart’

Eric Christian Olsen enjoys a terrific marriage on screen with NCIS: Los Angeles. And he also is darn proud to show off his real-life wife.

The whole Deeks-Kensi relationship is well written on NCIS: Los Angeles. Who knows, maybe the show borrows from Olsen’s marriage with Sarah Wright.

Take a glance at the snap Olsen posted on his Instagram page. It was all about his wife, Sarah.

Olsen captioned it: “Just a run of the mill Wednesday selfie from the woman that holds my heart and steals my coats.”

Like Deeks, Olsen always has a layer of humor in his life. And Sarah ‘fessed up to being a coat thief. She replied to the NCIS: Los Angeles star’s photo: “Finders keepers?? I love your coats they are so cozy!”

NCIS: Los Angeles Pushed Back Production Because of Covid

Cast and crew of NCIS: Los Angeles got their holiday break extended to early February. The studio decided to pause production out of concern with the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of Covid. So cast members like Olsen have more time to spend with their families. Olsen and Wright will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this June. And the two are the proud parents of three kids. Olsen often posts goofy family photos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, maybe Deeks and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) will add to their family this Sunday. Let’s circle back to the last new NCIS: Los Angeles episode. That was A Land of Wolves, which ran Jan. 9.

In Last New Episode, Kensi and Deeks Talk About Foster Child

Kensi was in Mexico working undercover, presumably gathering information about the so-called coyotes who transport immigrants across the border into the United States. The episode opened with gunfire as a group of immigrants walked through a remote area near the California-Mexico border. Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) got word that five people died and that Kensi had been with the group. But Kensi wasn’t dead. However, no one knew where she was.

As Deeks and Sam (LL Cool J) went on location to look for her, we see Kensi with a young girl named Rosa. And we learn that Rosa’s mother is dead. A militia group kidnaps Kensi and Rosa. But Sam and Deeks, with the help of Fatima, arrive in time to help rescue the two women.

The NCIS: Los Angeles episode ends as Kensi and Deeks talk about Rosa. She’ll probably need a foster home now that she’s in the United States. And the couple had decided earlier in season 13 to serve as foster parents.

So will this new family dynamic happen this Sunday? There will be a double-feature of NCIS: Los Angeles, so there will be plenty of opportunities to introduce that plotline.

The first episode is Under the Influence. The show brings back a character introduced in A Land of Wolves. That’s Aliyah De Leon, the special agent called in to help when Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Rountree (Caleb Castille) take personal leaves. De Leon is a long-time friend of Sam’s.

The second episode is Where Loyalties Lie. You can check out Outsider coverage previewing the two episodes here and here.