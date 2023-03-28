‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Reveals He’s Undergoing Major Change After Series Finale

It appears that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen will undergo a major transformation after the series ends. Yes, his facial looks will change a bit as he plans on trimming his blonde hair back for a shorter look.

“Yes, I’m going to cut [my hair]. I’m going to cut it short,” Olsen told Parade during an interview at the show’s Season 14 wrap party. “Have you seen the last six months? It’s gotten shorter and shorter and shorter. I know fans are very emotionally invested in that hair, but I’m going to cut it.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Can Enjoy Eric Christian Olsen’s Hair A Little Bit Longer

Well, those fans can enjoy his blonde hair on Eric Christian Olsen a little longer as Season 14 will wrap up in May The show’s finale will air in two parts. The first part will come along on May 14 and the second one on May 21. The last episode will be followed by an hour-long special farewell, titled,A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight.

The special will feature old and new interviews with cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

Cutting his hair isn’t the only plan Olsen has for when the series ends. The actor has already lined up his next project., Hello Magazine reports.

Olsen’s Next Job After Series Ends? He’ll Be An Executive Producer on ‘Matlock’ Reboot

Eric Christian Olsen, 45, will be an executive producer on the CBS reboot of the 1980s TV series Matlock. He revealed the news on his Instagram page back in February, sharing a photo of an article that announced the news. The caption read: “So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!”

Kathy Bates stars in the title role as septuagenarian lawyer Madeline, who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she “uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within,” according to the logline.

Now that Marty Deeks will be leaving primetime TV. Let’s take a look back at what scenes Olsen called “awful”. They happened to be the torture scenes in the show’s fifth season. Eric Christian Olsen said in an interview, “It was awful. I couldn’t do a horror movie. I know that.”