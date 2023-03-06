‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Posts Heartfelt Video of Cast Celebrating End of Series

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast and crew just wrapped up their last filming day ever, and star Daniela Ruah is celebrating the bittersweet ending with a heartfelt social media post.

With production in the bag, the team got together one final time during an epic party on Friday (March 3). The following morning, the Kensi Blye actress, one of the original cast members, shared a photographic montage from the event.

“ABOUT LAST NIGHT,” she began. “You guuuuys, last night was the cherry on the cake of joy, celebrating 14 years, aka 324 episodes aka 4972 days since we started this glorious journey with the most amazing cast & crew in Hollywood, every guest actor, stunts, every reoccurring role, background actor, stand-in, writers, ADs, PAs, crafty, catering, wardrobe, producers, directors, props, hair & makeup, casting, sound, lighting, script supervisor, PR team, electric, grips, camera dept, construction, set designers, editors & everyone in post-production… and of course their families.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Guys, we did it. We made TV History. Wish I had every photo taken last night but alas, I celebrate everyone!!!” she concluded.

Set to Lizzo’s Good as Hell, Ruah proved that the producers went all out with a band, photo ops, cocktails, and speeches. In a mix of photos and videos, the star posed, danced, and laughed with castmates, Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and more.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to Conclude on May 14

NCIS: Los Angeles is the second longest-running show in the NCIS franchise next to the original series, which has been on air since 2003. With the strong run of its sister show, NCIS: Hawaii, and the looming premiere of the spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, the creators knew that it is the perfect time to end LA.

President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach announced the cancelation on Jan. 20 in a statement to Variety.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” she said. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing network/studio partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

The series only has six more episodes left, and the big finale will air on May 14.