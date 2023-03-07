‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Say Fans Will Be ‘Fulfilled’ and ‘Happy’ With the Series Finale

With the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles set to air later this spring, stars of the long-running show LL Cool J, Medalion Rahimi, Eric Christian Olsen, and Chris O’Donnell reveal what fans can expect during the final episode.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Rahimi stated she expects fans will have a positive reaction to the NCIS: Los Angeles finale. “I think the fans are going to be really happy because we do close a lot of storylines,” Rahimi said. “We bring some closure to a lot of the characters, and I think there won’t be anything left unfinished or feeling unfinished.”

Olsen then claimed that fans will feel fulfilled at the end of the show as well. “I think Deeks is searching for the family he didn’t have,” Olsen continued. The actor pointed out that his character found love with Daniela Ruah’s Kensi as well as parenthood with Rosa. The character even found a more stable mom with Linda Hunt’s Hetty.

“He found the brothers he never had with Sam and Called,” Olsen explained. “And peace at the end of that arc I think is really fulfilling for an actor to play – but also for the audience.”

However, Olsen did tease there will be things that fans don’t expect. “And there’s also some surprises coming. It’s worth it.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Reflects on the Action-Pack’s Series’ 14-Season Run

Meanwhile, LL Cool J took time to reflect on his time on NCIS: Los Angeles as well as the show’s 14- season run.

“You know, I mean, this is 14 years later,” the rapper turned actor declared. “Normally they’ll be like, ‘All right, that’s an episode wrap,’ but this was an episode wrap, a show wrap, and a series wrap. It was big and felt big, but it felt like we accomplished something.”

LL Cool J further explained that there’s a “melancholiness on some levels” when it comes to the show. However, he feels good about the show’s success over the years. “It’s like winning crazy Super Bowls or something,” he continued.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star went on to reveal that he actually filmed the two-part series finale without reading the show’s final script. “I actually backed off it, you know what I’m saying? I played it scene by scene, and I let it surprise me a bit.”

Chris O’Donnell further disclosed that there will be unexpected appearances during the finale as well. “It wasn’t what I expected, but I felt it was very appropriate.”

NCIS: Los Angeles first premiered in 2009 and has more than 300 episodes. In January 2023, CBS announced that the show would officially end after its fourteenth season. The series finale will air on May 14th.