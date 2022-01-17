‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: When Does Season 13, Episode 9 Air?

Yes, NCIS: Los Angeles fans, we know that you’d like to know when Season 13, Episode 9 will air. We’ve got some answers for you.

Let us take a look and see with some help from the British news outlet Express. The CBS police drama starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J did not air a new episode on Sunday night. But that will change next week.

In fact, NCIS: Los Angeles will air two episodes back-to-back to make up for no show this week.

Under the Influence and Where Loyalties Lie are the episodes’ titles. It’ll be good to catch up because we’re still watching to see what happens to Special Agent Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah. Blye volunteered to take on an undercover mission aimed to arrest a cartel boss across the border.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Next Episode Has More Action With New Storyline

We did learn, though, on the Jan 9 episode titled Lost Soldier Down that Admiral Kilbride, played by Gerald McRaney said bodies were discovered where Kensi was located.

But Kensi was not there and not available to be reached by anyone. This puts the NCIS: Los Angeles team on the alert. Will they get to Kensi in time or will they lose a trusted agent and Deeks’ partner?

We just have to wait and see.

So, what will Under the Influence be about? (Spoiler Alert! A synopsis is ahead.) Here is how the synopsis reads: “The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia, a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

CBS Probably Will Shift Programming Around With Winter Olympics Upcoming

Want to know what is going to happen in Where Loyalties Lie? This will be Episode 10.

(Spoiler Alert! A synopsis is ahead.)

The synopsis says: “The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border.” This is great news as we now have two episodes’ synopses to review and wait for them to hit the CBS airwaves.

Yet don’t get too comfortable with this setup. Why? The Winter Olympics will run in February and CBS will be shifting and sorting its usual schedule. Yes, it does mean that there could be more new episode delays coming up.

So, tune into these NCIS: Los Angeles ones and make them count. Check your TV schedules and see when on Sunday night this show will air in your areas.