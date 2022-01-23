‘NCIS’: Who Is the Most Underrated Character?

There have been so many different characters that have been a part of NCIS on CBS. Which one of them is the most underrated?

Well, you do have a number of them to choose from since Season 1. A thread on Reddit will offer some suggestions for a few thoughts and considerations.

So, the first poster writes: “Who, according to you, is the most underrated character (short term/long term)? For me, it’s short term- Agent Dornoget, long term- Jimmy Palmer.” Brian Dietzen plays Palmer and has been around since the first season. He is now the chief medical examiner after Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, retired from that role.

‘NCIS’ Fans Are Agreeable In Their Love For Jimmy Palmer Character

Yes, Ducky the character, and McCallum the actor, remains part of the show’s cast. Agent Ned Dornoget was played by Matt Jones and appeared between 2011-15 on the CBS drama.

Another NCIS Redditor says: “Definitely Palmer. It took about a decade for anyone other than ducky to really appreciate his hard work. I love the fact that in later seasons they started showing how much of an emotional anchor he was to the team, how many of them would come to him for advice. Palmer has always been my favorite; he is the sweetest baby bean and must be protected at all costs.”

This one writes: “Dornoget and Palmer are really the unsung heroes. And the person in the back that always replaces Gibbs’ ancient phone.” Gibbs, obviously, refers to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. A Redditor talks about Dornoget: “Badger! Dorneget was one of my favorites till he got written out, and was one of the saddest deaths of the series for me.”

Cast Changes Have Been A Part Of The Show This Season

Finally, this comment should get some attention from longtime NCIS fans: “Ari was [an] underrated character due to his short-term stay in the show, but a good villain can’t stay [a] long time. Ari’s brother in late-late seasons was kind of planned move to get more storylines open. Diane Neal was also a great guest star to have in the show.”

This season has been one of a number of changes within the cast. Harmon did exit with Gibbs in tow during this current year of programming. Fans would love to see him come back for another run, maybe as this season does come to an end. Harmon himself is still around as an executive producer on NCIS, so it’s not like he just took his acting toys and went home.

Veteran actor Gary Cole joined the cast this season as Alden Parker. He’s been the one to lead the team in Gibbs’ absence.