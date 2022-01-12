‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Praises Nick Saban Comment Following National Championship Loss

Sometimes we learn more about someone after a loss than we do after a win. That’s how former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black feels about Nick Saban.

You probably recognize Black thanks to his role on NCIS: New Orleans. Black starred on the NCIS spin-off from 2014 until 2019, portraying the character Special Agent Christopher LaSalle. If not from there, then perhaps you know the talented actor from some of his other works. He has appeared in several other movies and TV shows such as American Gothic, Sling Blade, Flash, Crazy in Alabama, All the Pretty Horses, Friday Night Lights, Jarhead, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Get Low, Legion, and Seven Days in Utopia.

But after Monday night’s college football National Championship game, Lucas Black was just simply an Alabama fan. For those of you who don’t know, Black, like his character on NCIS: New Orleans, is actually from Alabama. He was born in Decatur and spent a large portion of his early years in a town called Speake. And just like Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, Black loves to display his Bama pride.

However, after the Crimson Tide lost 33-18 in Monday’s National Championship game to Georgia, it was a little hard for him to be happy. One thing he did love, though, was seeing Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban congratulating the Bulldogs after the game.

“Love seeing Coach Saban say ‘God Bless ya’ to Kirby Smart after the game,” Black wrote on Twitter. “Georgia earned it. Congratulations Georgia fans. #RollTide”

Love seeing Coach Saban say “God Bless ya” to Kirby Smart after the game. Georgia earned it. Congratulations Georgia fans. #RollTide — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) January 11, 2022

Alabama and Georgia Fans Respond to ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star

It’s safe to say that Lucas Black wasn’t the only college football fan who was impressed with Nick Saban after the National Championship game. Fans on both sides of the aisle responded the the NCIS: New Orleans star in the replies section of his tweet.

“Thanks! It’s been a long time coming,” one Georgia fan said. “Finally, the student has beat the master. I’m sure Kirby is on cloud 9 with the rest of the team. Good game Alabama & Coach Saban! #howboutdemdawgs”

“Nick is the GOAT,” another fan said. “To be able to finally get one against him is an honor. Nothing but respect for him and his program.”

“I saw that, too,” wrote a third user, “and was impressed with his graciousness. Of course, Smart was a protege, so I am sure Saban had mixed feelings. But it was a great game that could have gone either way. The pick six sealed the deal. Congrats to Georgia!”

Meanwhile, Lucas Black could personally relate to one of the Alabama fans in his replies.

“I just told a friend, it’s a bit hard being a graceful loser, but then again, we don’t get much practice. Roll Tide always!”