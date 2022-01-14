‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula Reportedly in Talks to Reprise Role for ‘Quantum Leap’ Revival

Talk about some revival energy. Scott Bakula, the former NCIS: New Orleans star, is in talks to appear in a restart of Quantum Leap.

Bakula appeared in the original series when it ran on NBC. Let’s get some details about this reboot with an assist from Deadline.

This reboot, also for NBC, is putting the series in current time. Longtime fans of Quantum Leap might recall that Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Bakula in the old series, stepped into the accelerator 30 years ago and vanished.

A new team is restarting the project and hoping to understand some things. Like, the mysteries behind that accelerator and Dr. Beckett, who created the machine.

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Stays In Discussions About Opportunity

The NCIS: New Orleans star has not signed on to be a part of the show…just yet. There are a lot of talks about Bakula getting involved, but just talks. Dean Stockwell, who starred with Bakula in the former series, died in November 2021 at 85 years old.

So, this new revival is being overseen by La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Both are writing and executive producing this pilot.

Blindspot creator Martin Gero, Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt are executive producing.

Universal Television is overseeing the production work for the pilot.

Quantum Leap originally ran for 97 episodes on NBC from 1989-93. It did feature Bakula as physicist Sam Beckett time-hopping through various eras by “leaping” into the bodies of other people. Stockwell played Admiral Al Calavicci, who appeared as a hologram to guide him through the weekly adventures.

Bakula Told Late Comic Bob Saget That ‘Very Significant Conversations’ Happened

In sad irony, Bakula told late actor-comedian Bob Saget on his podcast last fall that “very significant conversations” had been taking place about a reboot.

“The rights were a mess for years,” Bakula said to Saget at that time. “I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.” Bakula added that he had spoken occasionally to Bellisario over the years about a potential comeback, “and he would always say, ‘I can’t write it without thinking of you and Dean.'”

NCIS: New Orleans allowed Bakula to play another lead role in yet a stellar spin-off from the NCIS show.

Since that show left the CBS airwaves, the franchise show has seen it move from a longtime Tuesday night timeslot to Monday nights.

It has been acting as a lead-in to another spinoff titled NCIS: Hawai’i and starring Vanessa Lachey.

The idea that Quantum Leap could come back after all these years is quite amazing. It has been popular among science-fiction TV fans in reruns for years.