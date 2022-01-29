‘NCIS’ Once Again Crushes Ratings as a Franchise: By the Numbers

Teamwork makes the dream work, or at least that’s what it’s like over in the “NCIS” franchise.

The popular drama series has three different shows keeping viewers’ attention — “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.” As it turns out, each show seems to be pulling its own weight when it comes to ratings, according to SpoilerTV.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” airs the earliest in the week on CBS on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The show is on season 13 as of now. Its Live+Same is at a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million viewers. The Live+3 is at 0.7 and 7 million viewers. Then, the Live+7 is at a 0.8 rating and 7.4 million viewers. The show is seeing an increase in both viewers and ratings for the Live+3 and Live+7 categories.

Next up on the roster each week is the original series. The show has faced several hardships this season. For starters, the show has a different time slot and it airs on Monday nights now at 9 p.m. ET. Also, the show lost its most popular character, Mark Harmon’s Gibbs.

Despite these changes, “NCIS” is still proving its might. The show’s Live+Same rating is 0.6 and a total of 7.6 million people are tuning in. The Live+3 rating is at 0.9 and 10.5 million viewers. Meanwhile, the Live+7 rating is 1.0 with 11.3 active viewers. That means “NCIS” has also seen some growth in viewers and ratings.

Last, but not least, is the newest show to join the “NCIS” family. The new show is “NCIS: Hawai’i.” It premieres right after “NCIS” on Monday nights and is so far doing pretty well in ratings for a rookie show.

It has a Live+Same rating of 0.5 and a total of 5.3 million viewers. Then its Live+3 rating is 0.7 and a total of 7.5 million viewers. Lastly, “NCIS: Hawai’i” has a Live+7 rating of 0.7 and 8.1 million viewers.

The proof is in the numbers that each of these “NCIS” shows can pull a decent audience size. They are able to hold their own to other well-performing shows on cable TV. Take, for instance, “FBI: International,” which is the most recent addition to the “FBI” franchise.

It is nearly identical to “NCIS: Hawai’i” throughout all three of the categories.

‘NCIS’ After Gibbs’ Exit

During the current 19th season of “NCIS,” fans have struggled with losing Gibbs as the leader of the team.

Fans have flooded the show’s social media accounts begging for Harmon to return to the series. Gary Cole has stepped in as the new team leader, but it’s just not enough for some viewers. Meanwhile, others try to find tiny little signs that Gibbs may be coming back soon.

Others have given up on Gibbs returning at all. As a result, they have vowed to stop watching the program entirely. They have also been hoping that Michael Weatherly will return, especially since his show “Bull” just got canceled. Despite all the drama, “NCIS” is still holding its own in ratings.