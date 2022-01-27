‘NCIS’: One Security Guard Extra Went on to Bigger and Better Things

Guest-starring in a long-running, extremely successful show like “NCIS” is an accomplishment all on its own. For several actors, a guest star spot on the show was only a small stepping stone in the rest of their very successful careers.

That includes familiar faces like Sean Astin, Michelle Obama, Millie Bobby Brown, Zac Efron, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Amongst those amazing guest stars is also Eric Stonestreet. He’s most known now for his role as Cameron Tucker on ABC’s “Modern Family.”

His role on this show led to a few Primetime Emmy Awards. But before he was making a huge impact on “Modern Family,” Stonestreet also appeared in an episode of “NCIS.”

He played a security officer in an episode and very much channeled some hilarious “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” energy, minutes the iconic segway. His cameo is in the episode called “Silent Night” from Season 6.

He provides a level of much-needed comedic relief during the high-stakes episode. Gibbs and the rest of the team are investigating a robbery as discreetly as possible when Stonestreet’s character abruptly barges in.

He was just doing his job, after all. Gibbs happened to set off a security alarm, which caused the security officer to investigate the scene. He asks a series of questions, ranging from serious to not-so-serious. One of which is whether or not “NCIS” is hiring, seeing as his current security job is just not paying the bills enough.

He spends some time annoying Gibbs, which is effortlessly hilarious. Being effortlessly funny is Eric Stonestreet’s natural talent, after all.

It was a short appearance in the episode, but it definitely added something special and memorable to the episode. Besides “NCIS,” Stonestreet had several other guest-starring gigs on TV. Some of which include, “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Party of Five,” “The West Wing,” “ER,” “American Horror Story,” “CSI,” and “Spin City.”

He has also been in a few movies such as “Bad Teacher,” “Almost Famous,” and “The Island.”

Fans Debate Favorite Guest Star on ‘NCIS’

It’s no question that “NCIS” has had some pretty amazing guests stars over the years.

While all had interesting appearances, some left a bigger impact on viewers than others. In a Reddit thread, fans talked about who they believe the best guest star is. Many seem to cast the vote for Christopher Lloyd.

He appeared in an episode during Season 17 and got Gibbs to open up and be emotional.

“I know that I’m not caught all the way up yet, but Christopher Lloyd has got to be the best guest star they’ve ever had. His episode was amazing and so was he,” wrote one person.