‘NCIS’ Season 19, Episode 11: Major Spoilers, What to Expect

Well, we have another NCIS episode coming up on Monday night. What in the world could we expect from this new episode on CBS? Season 19, Episode 11 is titled All Hands. And there are supposed to be some interesting appearances by cast members.

(Spoiler Alert! We’re going to be sharing some info about the episode, so you have been warned.)

Let’s see what is going to happen with Special Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole on NCIS.

‘NCIS’ Episode Will See Parker Have a Conversation With Leon Vance

Parker is still getting to know the entire team even though he’s been around a little bit.

He gets into a conversation with Leon Vance, played by Rocky Carroll. Vans almost appears to be disappointed that Parker will not refer to other agents as “my team.” Why is he not doing this? Parker says that because he is the new guy, then he’s not comfortable. But it does feel a bit like Parker does care about them.

Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law, tries getting some fun snaps for her niece.

What’s going on here? Knight wants to be one cool aunt. Well, as the NCIS team heads to its destination, Parker has a traumatic memory on a boat.

Then, some of the action reveals that the Stargazer crew are not Navy at all. It’s a setup that sends the NCIS team into trouble.

NCIS will air this episode on Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on CBS. Let’s see how this one pans out when it comes to additional storylines.

Longtime Regular Cast Member Due To Return This Monday Night on Show

People who watch NCIS a lot have come to love Ducky Mallard, the character played by David McCallum

But McCallum has not been on too much recently. It might be due to producers being careful with him during the COVID-19 time.

When will Ducky return? Brian Dietzen confirms on Twitter in response to a question that Ducky will be on next week’s episode All Hands.

We get to be ducky about Ducky. What will his role be in the episode? We do not know but having him there will be cool.

McCallum has been a classic TV fan’s favorite since his days on The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Ducky is a medical examiner and spends his time around the dead more than the living. McCallum has been playing Ducky on NCIS since 2003.

According to IMDb, McCallum is the only other NCIS cast member besides Mark Harmon to have logged at least 422 episodes.