‘NCIS’ Sets Season 20 Finale Date

Long-running CBS series NCIS has its Season 20 finale episode date all set for Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. This was the show’s first full season without Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, as part of the show. Now, NCIS will be back for Season 21 as CBS renewed it.

Besides NCIS, its sister show, NCIS: Hawai’i, airs its Season 2 finale at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on May 22. That will mark the end of a two-part series finale with part 1 airing on May 15. The season finales for The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola will also air on May 22.



NCIS: Los Angeles will finish its 14th and final season in May The first half of New Beginnings will air on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Part Two will air on Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. A special Entertainment Tonight episode titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, that night. All three NCIS shows, as well as NCIS: New Orleans, are available to stream on Paramount+.

‘NCIS’ Got Picked Up For Season 21 On CBS Starting This Fall

NCIS got picked up for Season 21 in February. Although Season 20 was the first full season with Gary Cole’s Alden Parker as team leader, the show retained the title of most-watched scripted drama on broadcast television, PopCulture reports. The series, which is a spinoff of JAG, is now the third-longest-running American scripted primetime drama series behind Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order.

CBS has not released a plot synopsis for the finale yet. But there will be a tense hour on the March 20 episode upcoming. In Stranger in a Strange Land, the team has to solve the murder of a Marine private who may have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Meanwhile, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen, faces the pressures of raising his teenage daughter, who wants to go on an unsupervised group date.

Besides Cole, the current NCIS cast includes Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, David McCallum as Dr. Ducky Mallard, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Dietzen as Dr. Palmer, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee.

CBS has renewed a large part of its shows for the 2023-2024 TV season. Aside from NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, and all three FBI shows will return. Four sitcoms are all set to come back in the fall.